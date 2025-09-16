QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USDJPY
USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen

147.951 JPY 0.038 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio USDJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 147.196 JPY e ad un massimo di 148.281 JPY per 1 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USDJPY News

USDJPY on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
147.196 148.281
Intervallo Annuale
139.877 158.876
Chiusura Precedente
147.98 9
Apertura
147.90 6
Bid
147.95 1
Ask
147.98 1
Minimo
147.19 6
Massimo
148.28 1
Volume
44.249 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
0.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.31%
Variazione Annuale
3.03%
21 settembre, domenica