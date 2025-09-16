Valute / USDJPY
USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen
147.951 JPY 0.038 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio USDJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 147.196 JPY e ad un massimo di 148.281 JPY per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDJPY News
- USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank
- JPY: Hawkish BoJ surprise – ING
- Bank of Japan also sticks to the script – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY Forecast 19/09: Holds Firm Ahead of BoJ (Video)
- BoJ's Ueda: Easy monetary conditions will support economy
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Japanese Yen remains steady after CPI release as focus shifts to BoJ policy decision
- Japanese Yen weakens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
- BoJ set to stand pat on rates until Japan’s political situation clarifies
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
USDJPY on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per USDJPY
Intervallo Giornaliero
147.196 148.281
Intervallo Annuale
139.877 158.876
- Chiusura Precedente
- 147.98 9
- Apertura
- 147.90 6
- Bid
- 147.95 1
- Ask
- 147.98 1
- Minimo
- 147.19 6
- Massimo
- 148.28 1
- Volume
- 44.249 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.03%
21 settembre, domenica