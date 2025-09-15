通貨 / USDJPY
USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen
147.967 JPY 0.022 (0.01%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Yen
USDJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり147.196JPYの安値と148.114JPYの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDJPY News
- USD/JPY Forecast 19/09: Holds Firm Ahead of BoJ (Video)
- BoJ's Ueda: Easy monetary conditions will support economy
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Japanese Yen remains steady after CPI release as focus shifts to BoJ policy decision
- Japanese Yen weakens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
- BoJ set to stand pat on rates until Japan’s political situation clarifies
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
USDJPY on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
147.196 148.114
1年のレンジ
139.877 158.876
- 以前の終値
- 147.98 9
- 始値
- 147.90 6
- 買値
- 147.96 7
- 買値
- 147.99 7
- 安値
- 147.19 6
- 高値
- 148.11 4
- 出来高
- 20.380 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.30%
- 1年の変化
- 3.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
03:47
JPY
- 実際
- 0.5%
- 期待
- 前
- 0.5%
06:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 91.6 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K