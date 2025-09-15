クォートセクション
通貨 / USDJPY
通貨に戻る

USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen

147.967 JPY 0.022 (0.01%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Yen

USDJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり147.196JPYの安値と148.114JPYの高値で取引されました。

米ドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
147.196 148.114
1年のレンジ
139.877 158.876
以前の終値
147.98 9
始値
147.90 6
買値
147.96 7
買値
147.99 7
安値
147.19 6
高値
148.11 4
出来高
20.380 K
1日の変化
-0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
0.63%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.30%
1年の変化
3.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K