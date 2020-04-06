Pivot SuperTrend Heikin Ashi BB Squeeze EA

Short description 

Pivot SuperTrend Heikin Ashi BB Squeeze EA  is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade trend continuation moves using a PP SuperTrend core and Heikin Ashi trend confirmation, supported by EMA/RSI/MACD filtering.

It’s built for traders who want structured entries plus professional trade management: break-even, partial profit-taking, and trailing stops that work together cleanly.

How entries are generated

The EA looks for a trend flip + confirmation and then checks filters before entering:

  • PP SuperTrend (Pivot + ATR) determines the trend direction and the dynamic stop level.

  • Heikin Ashi candle direction confirms momentum.

  • EMA + RSI + MACD adds trend/momentum validation.

  • Optional: SAR filter can be enabled for extra confirmation.

Manual direction control: You can run BUY-only, SELL-only, or both.

Smart filters (big upgrade)

1) HTF EMA200 Regime Filter (recommended for BUY-only)

Optional H4 EMA200 “regime” filter blocks BUY trades when the higher timeframe is bearish (close below EMA200).
This helps reduce “buying into downtrends” and is especially useful for Gold/XAUUSD and volatile CFDs.

2) MTF BB%b + Squeeze Direction Gate

When the market is in a volatility squeeze, the EA measures the BB%b slope on a higher timeframe (default H4) and only allows trades in the permitted direction:

  • Green permission: long-only

  • Red permission: short-only

  • Gray: optionally block both (to avoid chop)

This filter is designed to improve trade quality and reduce random entries.

Trade management (professional-grade)

✅ Spread-aware Break-even (important for XAUUSD)

Break-even can be calculated with spread + buffer, so the EA doesn’t move SL to a level that gets instantly stopped out on wide spreads.

✅ One-shot Partial Close (clean + safe)

Partial closing happens only once per trade, and it respects broker min-lot rules:

  • If the remainder would be too small, partial close can be skipped automatically.

✅ Trailing Stop that never loosens

Trailing uses the PPST level but never moves SL backward.
This prevents the common problem where BE and trailing “fight” each other.

Risk and safety controls

  • True risk-based lot sizing (uses tickSize correctly for metals/CFDs)

  • Optional One-Trade-at-a-Time

  • Optional Close opposite positions on raw opposite signal (“risk-off” behavior)

  • Daily consecutive loss limit

  • Optional Max drawdown protection with optional “close all” action

  • Optional session trading window

Recommended usage

  • Best results often come from BUY-only with HTF EMA200 enabled

  • Suitable symbols: XAUUSD, major FX pairs, indices/CFDs (depending on broker conditions)

  • Works on most timeframes; filters can be tuned for your style

Important notes 

  • Results depend on broker spread, execution, and symbol settings.

  • Use on a demo account first to match your broker’s contract specs and stops level. 

  • This product does not guarantee profits—risk management is essential. 

    The Pivot Point Period controls how the PP SuperTrend detects swing highs and lows.
    It directly affects signal sensitivity, stop placement, and trade frequency.

    Different assets behave differently:

    • Some move smoothly (Forex majors)

    • Some are volatile and spiky (Gold, Crypto)

    • Some trend cleanly but fast (Stocks / indices)

    Because of this, one pivot setting cannot fit all markets. Adgjust 2-5 accordingly

Inputs / Parameters 

Trade Control

  • One Trade At A Time (InpOneTradeAtATime): Prevents multiple simultaneous positions.

  • Close Opposite (InpCloseOpposite): Closes opposite positions on RAW opposite signal.

Manual Direction Permissions

  • Allow Long Trades (InpAllowLongTrades): Enables BUY entries.

  • Allow Short Trades (InpAllowShortTrades): Enables SELL entries (default OFF for BUY-only).

Risk & Targets

  • Risk Percent (InpRiskPercent): Equity risk per trade (%).

  • Risk:Reward (InpRR): TP distance relative to SL. Set 0 = no TP.

  • Trail SL To PPST (InpTrailSLToPPST): Trails stop using PPST line (never loosens).

Session Filter

  • Use Session Filter (InpUseSessionFilter): Restrict trading to hours.

  • Trade Start Hour / End Hour: Broker-time trading window.

Daily Stop

  • Max Daily Consecutive Losses (InpMaxDailyConsecLosses): Blocks new trades after N losses.

Max Drawdown Stop

  • Use Max Drawdown Stop (InpUseMaxDrawdownStop): Enables DD protection.

  • Max Drawdown Percent (InpMaxDrawdownPercent): DD threshold.

  • Close All On DD Stop (InpCloseAllOnDDStop): Force close positions when triggered.

Signal Timing

  • Confirm Bars (InpConfirmBars): Confirmation window after PPST flip (0 = anytime while trend valid).

PP SuperTrend Core

  • Pivot Period (InpPivotPeriod): Pivot sensitivity.

  • ATR Factor (InpATRFactor): SuperTrend distance multiplier.

  • ATR Period (InpATRPeriod): ATR calculation period.

  • Bootstrap Center (InpBootstrapCenter): Initializes center if needed.

Base Filters

  • EMA Period (InpEMAPeriod)

  • RSI Period (InpRSIPeriod)

  • MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

SAR Filter (optional)

  • Use SAR Filter (InpUseSARFilter)

  • SAR Step / SAR Max

HTF Regime Filter (NEW)

  • Use HTF Regime Filter (InpUseHTFRegimeFilter): Enables higher timeframe trend regime check.

  • Regime TF (InpRegimeTF): Higher timeframe (default H4).

  • Regime EMA Period (InpRegimeEMAPeriod): Default 200.

  • Block Buys When Regime Bear (InpBlockBuysWhenRegimeBear): Blocks BUY if HTF close < EMA200.

MTF BB%b + Squeeze Gate (NEW)

  • Use BB%b Squeeze Filter (InpUseBBbSqueezeFilter)

  • BB TF (InpBBTF): Higher timeframe for BB/squeeze checks.

  • BB Length / Mult / Basis MA

  • BB%b Smooth Length / Smooth MA

  • BB%b Slope Threshold (InpBBbSlopeTh): Direction sensitivity

  • Squeeze Lookback / Squeeze K

  • Gray Blocks Both (InpGrayBlocksBoth): If slope is neutral, block both directions.

Break-even 

  • Use BreakEven (InpUseBreakEven)

  • BreakEven at R (InpBreakEvenR): Move to BE after profit reaches R multiple.

  • BE Buffer Points (InpBEBufferPoints): Extra cushion.

  • BE Spread Aware (InpBESpreadAware): Includes spread into BE calculation.

Partial Close

  • Use Partial Close (InpUsePartialClose)

  • Partial Close at R (InpPartialCloseR)

  • Partial Close % (InpPartialClosePct)

  • Skip Partial If Tiny (InpSkipPartialIfTiny): Avoid invalid remainder volumes.

Debug / Visuals

  • Log (InpLog): Prints actions to Experts tab.

  • Show Comment (InpShowComment): Displays live status on chart.

  • Draw Signals (InpDrawSignals): Draws arrows for ENTRY signals.

    Backtests (examples)

    This EA has been backtested with strong performance on:

    • XAUUSD (Gold) – H1

    • NVDA (NVIDIA CFD/stock, broker-dependent) – M15

    Note: Backtest results depend on broker data quality, spread/commission, execution model, and symbol contract specs. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on your broker (Demo) before live trading.

    Works on other assets

    The strategy is not limited to Gold or stocks. It can be used on many instruments, including:

    • Forex majors & minors

    • Crypto CFDs (e.g., BTCUSD/ETHUSD, broker-dependent)

    • Indices & other CFDs

    • Other metals and commodities

    Tip: For volatile assets (Gold/Crypto), enabling Spread-Aware Break-Even and using the HTF EMA200 regime filter (BUY-only) often improves stability.


