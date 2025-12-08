Momentum OBV on Bands Array

🎛 User Controls for iMomentum–iOBV–iBands 1.0

This indicator combines On‑Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and adaptive Bands. Buyers have full control over the following inputs and style settings:

📊 OBV Settings

Applied Price (OBVPrice) → Choose how OBV is calculated (Close, Weighted, Typical, etc.)

⚡ Momentum Settings

Momentum Period → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation

Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Momentum Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

Momentum Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings

Bands Period → Set the moving average period used for band calculations

Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

Deviation Controls → Four independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

BandDeviation1

BandDeviation2

BandDeviation3

BandDeviation4

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line, giving you a layered volatility framework.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

Upper Bands (Deviation 1–4) → Each has independent style, width, and color controls

Middle Band → Style, width, and color fully customizable (default: Red)

Lower Bands (Deviation 1–4) → Each has independent style, width, and color controls

Color Coding → Red for main bands, gray for warning bands, yellow for Momentum line

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

Adjust OBV and Momentum sensitivity

Layer multiple band deviations for volatility analysis

Customize line styles and colors for audit clarity

Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

🧠 Product Description: iOBV–iMomentum–iBands 1.0

iOBV–iMomentum–iBands is a layered signal framework that combines volume flow, directional momentum, and dynamic band levels into a single audit-friendly indicator.
🔍 Core Components:
iOBV (On-Balance Volume)
Tracks cumulative volume pressure to reveal hidden accumulation or distribution beneath price action.
iMomentum
Measures directional strength and velocity, highlighting shifts in market conviction.
iBands Levels
Based on momentum-derived levels, offering clear visual zones for support, resistance, and equilibrium.
🔴 Upper Band Level
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
🔵 Lower Band Level
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
🎯 Use Cases:
Spot early trend acceleration or exhaustion
Identify volume-backed reversals
Visualize dynamic zones for breakout or bounce setups
Layer signals for multi-confirmation entries
🛠 Design Philosophy:
Modular architecture with explicit buffer mapping
Color-coded bands for audit clarity
Zero ambiguity: every signal is traceable, every level is intentional
