🟩 ZoneDominator AI — Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator

🔹 Overview

ZoneDominator AI is an advanced analytical indicator that continuously scans all timeframes to locate the most accurate and relevant Support & Resistance zones.

It uses a unique combination of ATR volatility, Moving Averages, Price Action, and higher-timeframe confirmation to adapt in real time to market structure.

You can choose your preferred trading style — Scalping, Intraday, or Swing — and the indicator will automatically adjust its parameters for that mode.

⚙️ Key Features

• Works on all timeframes and symbols.

• Trading modes: Scalper, Intraday, Swing, or Auto (auto-adapts by timeframe).

• Advanced ATR + MA + Price Action detection.

• Adjustable sensitivity for controlling zone density and precision.

• Option to display either Smart ATR-based zones or simple lines.

• Full control over colors, width, opacity, and line style.

• Intelligent Alerts for Rejection and Breakout signals with confirmation filters.

• Smart on-chart display (HUD) showing nearest zones, ATR data, and trading mode.



📊 Trading Styles

Scalper Mode – for M1–M15, detects fast micro-zones for quick entries.

Intraday Mode – for M30–H1, balanced mapping for daily swings.

Swing Mode – for H4–D1, captures strong long-term zones.

Auto Mode – automatically adjusts by timeframe.

🔔 Alerts

• Rejection: price touches and bounces from a zone edge.

• Breakout: price closes and holds beyond a zone boundary.

• Choose between Popup, Push, or Sound notifications.

• Adjustable cooldown timer to avoid repeated alerts.

🧩 Customization Options

AdaptationMode – Auto / Scalper / Intraday / Swing

Sensitivity – zone detection precision

DrawZones – Smart Zones or Lines

ATR_ZoneMult / ATR_Period – volatility control

HUD_Mode – Full / Mini / Off

Alert_TouchReject / Alert_Breakout – enable or disable

Color & Layout Settings – full visual customization

💡 Why Traders Choose ZoneDominator AI

✅ Works on all timeframes and pairs.

✅ Adapts automatically to your trading style.

✅ Continuously refines the best Support & Resistance zones.

✅ Clean and professional visual presentation.

✅ Smart alerts and customizable HUD.

✅ Reliable and optimized performance.

💰 Pricing & License

Full License: 49 USD

1-Month Rent: 30 USD

Activations: 7

⚠️ Disclaimer

ZoneDominator AI is an analytical indicator — it does not open or manage trades.

Always test it on a demo account first and apply proper risk management.

ZoneDominator AI — The market never stands still, and now your Support & Resistance don’t either.