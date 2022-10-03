FXinstitute

Precautions for subscribing to indicator

This indicator only supports the computer version of MT4

Does not support MT5, mobile phones, tablets

The indicator only shows the day's entry arrow

The previous history arrow will not be displayed

(Live broadcast is for demonstration)

The indicator is a trading aid

Is not a EA automatic trading

No copy trading function


The indicator only indicates the entry position

No exit (target profit) 


The entry stop loss point is set at 30-50 PIPS

Or the front high and the front low as defense

Stop loss does not need to be set too much


The red arrow is the signal for long entry

The green arrow is the short entry 

The strength of the support resistance is indicated by the size of the arrow

This indicator is suitable for Trend strategy

Not suitable for consolidation

Not applicable when long-short reverse



After the Indicators is loaded

Consolidation will be displayed in the lower right corner

Long and short will be shown after one hour




Video FXinstitute
Filtro:
q9660086178
24
q9660086178 2023.01.17 10:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Lin Yu Han
260
Risposta dello sviluppatore Lin Yu Han 2023.01.17 13:33
您好，感謝您的購買，MQL5版本圖面右下角只有顯示英文，不會顯示中文，MAL5平台不能有除了英文以外的語言。MQL5 1.00版本就是最新的版本，是一樣的內容。謝謝
Rispondi alla recensione