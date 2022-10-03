FXinstitute
- Indicatori
- Lin Yu Han
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Precautions for subscribing to indicator
This indicator only supports the computer version of MT4
Does not support MT5, mobile phones, tablets
The indicator only shows the day's entry arrow
The previous history arrow will not be displayed
(Live broadcast is for demonstration)
The indicator is a trading aid
Is not a EA automatic trading
No copy trading function
The indicator only indicates the entry position
No exit (target profit)
The entry stop loss point is set at 30-50 PIPS
Or the front high and the front low as defense
Stop loss does not need to be set too much
The red arrow is the signal for long entry
The green arrow is the short entry
The strength of the support resistance is indicated by the size of the arrow
This indicator is suitable for Trend strategy
Not suitable for consolidation
Not applicable when long-short reverse
After the Indicators is loaded
Consolidation will be displayed in the lower right corner
Long and short will be shown after one hour
