Super Arrow Indicators MT4

The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy.

Key Features

  • No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed

  • Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell

  • Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email

  • Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter

  • Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto

Adjustable Parameters

TimeFrame

  • Default: "current time frame"

  • Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation

  • Options: Can be set to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

  • Purpose: Allows displaying signals from other time frames on the current chart

  • HalfLength: Controls smoothing level (default 56)

  • BandsDeviations: Sets deviation factor (default 1.618)

  • Price: Choice of 7 different price calculation types

  • Alert System: Full configuration of notification settings

Trading Strategies

  • Trend Following: Catch retracement entries in strong trends, confirm with higher timeframes

  • Breakout Trading: Spot breakouts of key levels and enter at the start of new moves

  • Reversal Trading: Identify signals in overbought/oversold zones, apply strict stop loss for short-term trades

Usage Recommendations

  • Combine with fundamental analysis and avoid high-impact news events

  • Apply proper risk management with a risk-to-reward ratio of at least 1:2

  • Use smaller timeframe signals in alignment with higher timeframe trends

Technical Specifications

  • Signal Type: Buy arrow (green) / Sell arrow (red)

  • Timeframes: A 1-hour H4 cycle is recommended

  • Assets: Forex, precious metals, crude oil, indices, cryptocurrencies

  • Platform: MT4, compatible with all brokers


