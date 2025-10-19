Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators

Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator.

That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system. 

People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. The speed dial is already part of MetaQuotes visual simulation, but now you have buttons to buy, sell, and close trades, and on top of that, you can load up to four indicators. Either native indicators that come with the software, or your own custom indicators.

Understanding the utility:

  • "Buy" button will execute a buy trade, the type of order is controlled in the input section.
  • "Sell" button will execute a sell trade, the type of order is controlled in the input section.
  • "Close" button will close the last opened trade.
  • "Close All" button will close all open trades together.

Note:

The utility is kept simple on purpose, as it is primarily for practicing your skills with entries and exits and to see soon if your strategy is a winning strategy or not in a live simulated environment. It is not a tool which is for getting advanced with risk management or money management.

The "visual" option in the expert advisor strategy tester must be ticked as this product is exclusively for this tester environment.



Altri dall’autore
MagZag Beta
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
MagZag ( Beta) — A Trend- Based Reinvention of the ZigZag MagZag is a complete remodel of the traditional ZigZag indicator, built on trend- based logic instead of reactive price confirmation. Unlike a traditional ZigZag that works off of price action and  relies on future bars to confirm a swing, MagZag calculates new legs immediately — with no forward correction , no lag , and no repainting . Once a leg is drawn, it's final. MagZag includes parameters for deviation and backstep, but it does no
FREE
MA Market Cross Alerter
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
If the price is cutting above the slow length moving average, a breakout may occur. If the price is cutting below, a pullback may occur in the market. This was known for a long time, but there aren't many indicators which signal on the event. Candlestick pattern validation is also used in this indicator so that signals will not be drawn on doji candles or small "uncertainty" candles. The length of the moving average period can be defined by the user (default is 200). The number of price movement
FREE
Candlestick chart based on the BID ticks
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
This is a tick indicator which compares the current bid price with the previous bid directly before it, and draws candles based on a comparison of the current ticks. It does not use historical ticks. Everything happens in real time, data moves from right to left, and the newest data arrives at the right. A trend line can be added which points in the direction of the price shifts.
FREE
Max permitted trade volume for the asset
Conor Mcnamara
Utilità
This is a simple tool to display the maximum lot size permitted for any asset based on the size of your account (or more accurately the free margin), and the leverage.  It will display the max lot size allowed, and then the script will naturally exit after 3 seconds which gives you enough time to see the information. When you have an active position, it will calculate the maximum number of lots that are left while a position of a certain lot size is already running. Before the script terminate
FREE
Engulf Seeker
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
The Engulf Seeker indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect engulfing candlestick patterns with precision and reliability. Built on advanced logic and customizable parameters, it offers traders valuable insights into market trends and potential reversal points. Key Features and Benefits: Utilizes revised logic to analyze previous candles and identify strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns. Convenient arrow-based alert system notifies traders of pattern occurrences on specific symbo
Market Trend Confluence Detector
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
Switching between charts to analyse market trends across multiple timeframes can quickly become a tiresome task. Finding confluence (alignment across timeframes) is essential to making informed trading decisions. This innovative indicator simplifies the process, allowing you to see trends on multiple lower timeframes directly from a higher timeframe chart. With this indicator, you can monitor four Heiken Ashi setups running simultaneously, each on a different timeframe. The result is a clear, la
Anti timeframe based moving average
Conor Mcnamara
Indicatori
This is a unique moving average that does not use timeframes. The indicator calculates a simple moving average (SMA) based on latest tick prices rather than timeframe bars, offering a direct way to track market trends. It processes a large number of tick prices up to the latest tick, using only live data for its calculations. Once active, the indicator updates and recalculates without relying on any historical timeframe bars. Real-Time Market Response The indicator updates as tick prices move, r
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione