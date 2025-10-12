BTC Trading Assistant EA

Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management

This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface.

Brief Description

BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages breakeven moves, trails stops to protect profits, and can execute partial profit taking at multiple levels.

The tool provides visual feedback through colored lines and zones on the chart, showing entry price, stop loss, take profit levels, and profit zones. Trading buttons allow quick order execution with pre-calculated risk parameters.

Trading Strategy

This EA does not generate trading signals or open positions automatically. It functions as a trading assistant for manual traders who make their own market analysis and trading decisions.

The tool works on any cryptocurrency symbol and timeframe. It is designed primarily for Bitcoin and other volatile cryptocurrencies where managing risk is critical.

Risk Management System:

The EA calculates position size based on a percentage of account balance that the trader is willing to risk. When a trade button is pressed, the system determines the appropriate lot size to ensure the specified risk percentage is not exceeded if the stop loss is hit.

Stop loss distance and take profit distance are configurable in points. The EA validates these levels against broker requirements and adjusts them if necessary to meet minimum distance constraints.

Position Management:

After a position is opened, the EA monitors price movement and manages the stop loss automatically. When price moves in favor of the position by a specified distance, the stop loss is moved to breakeven to eliminate risk.

As price continues to move favorably, the EA trails the stop loss at a configured distance from current price. The trailing stop only moves in the favorable direction and never loosens the stop loss.

Multiple Take Profit System:

The EA can close portions of the position at different profit levels. Three take profit levels are configurable with individual percentages. For example, the default configuration closes 33 percent at the first level, 33 percent at the second level, and 34 percent at the final level.

This allows traders to secure profits progressively while leaving a portion of the position running for larger moves. Each take profit level has its own distance setting measured from entry price.

Input Parameters

Risk Management:

RiskPercent - Percentage of account to risk per trade (default: 1.0%)

- Percentage of account to risk per trade (default: 1.0%) StopLossPips - Stop loss distance in points (default: 5000)

- Stop loss distance in points (default: 5000) TakeProfitPips - Take profit distance in points (default: 10000)

- Take profit distance in points (default: 10000) BreakevenPips - Profit level to move SL to breakeven (default: 2500)

- Profit level to move SL to breakeven (default: 2500) TrailingStopPips - Distance for trailing stop (default: 2500)

- Distance for trailing stop (default: 2500) TrailingStep - Minimum movement to adjust trailing stop (default: 500)

- Minimum movement to adjust trailing stop (default: 500) UseFixedLotSize - Use fixed lot instead of risk calculation (default: false)

- Use fixed lot instead of risk calculation (default: false) FixedLotSize - Fixed lot size when above is true (default: 0.01)

- Fixed lot size when above is true (default: 0.01) TradingVolume - Multiplier for calculated lot size (default: 1.0)

Multiple Take Profits:

UseMultipleTP - Enable multiple TP levels (default: true)

- Enable multiple TP levels (default: true) TP1Percent - Percentage to close at TP1 (default: 33%)

- Percentage to close at TP1 (default: 33%) TP2Percent - Percentage to close at TP2 (default: 33%)

- Percentage to close at TP2 (default: 33%) TP3Percent - Percentage to close at TP3 (default: 34%)

- Percentage to close at TP3 (default: 34%) TP1Distance - TP1 distance in points (default: 10000)

- TP1 distance in points (default: 10000) TP2Distance - TP2 distance in points (default: 15000)

- TP2 distance in points (default: 15000) TP3Distance - TP3 distance in points (default: 20000)

Filters and Safety:

MaxSpreadPoints - Maximum allowed spread (default: 20000 points)

- Maximum allowed spread (default: 20000 points) EnableSpreadFilter - Enable spread checking (default: true)

- Enable spread checking (default: true) UseSessionFilter - Limit trading to specific hours (default: false)

- Limit trading to specific hours (default: false) SessionStartHour - Start of allowed trading hours (default: 9)

- Start of allowed trading hours (default: 9) SessionEndHour - End of allowed trading hours (default: 18)

- End of allowed trading hours (default: 18) TradeCooldownSeconds - Wait time between trades (default: 60)

- Wait time between trades (default: 60) MaxModifications - Limit SL/TP changes per tick (default: 10)

- Limit SL/TP changes per tick (default: 10) StopBuffer - Additional buffer for stop levels (default: 300 points)

User Interface:

ShowTradingButtons - Display Buy/Close/Sell buttons (default: true)

- Display Buy/Close/Sell buttons (default: true) TPLineColor - Color for take profit line (default: Green)

- Color for take profit line (default: Green) SLLineColor - Color for stop loss line (default: Red)

- Color for stop loss line (default: Red) EntryLineColor - Color for entry line (default: Lime Green)

- Color for entry line (default: Lime Green) PositionCheckMs - Position check frequency (default: 500ms)

- Position check frequency (default: 500ms) EnableTradeLogging - Save trades to CSV file (default: true)

Operation

Attach the EA to a cryptocurrency chart. Three buttons appear at the top center of the chart: BUY, CLOSE, and SELL.

When ready to enter a trade, click either the BUY or SELL button. The EA immediately calculates the appropriate position size based on the configured risk percentage and stop loss distance. The trade is executed at market price with stop loss and take profit levels automatically set.

Visual lines appear on the chart showing entry price, stop loss level, and take profit level. If multiple take profits are enabled, additional TP lines appear at each configured level.

The EA monitors the position continuously. When price reaches the breakeven distance, stop loss moves to entry price. As price continues moving favorably, the trailing stop activates.

If multiple take profits are enabled, portions of the position close automatically when price reaches each TP level. The EA plays sounds to alert the trader when partial profits are taken.

To close the entire position manually, click the CLOSE button. The EA also plays a sound alert when any position closure occurs.

All position modifications respect broker requirements for minimum stop distances and freeze levels. The EA validates all price levels before sending modification requests.

Features

Automated Position Sizing: The EA calculates lot size to ensure the configured risk percentage is maintained. If the stop loss is hit, the loss equals the specified percentage of account balance. This removes manual calculation and ensures consistent risk across all trades.

Visual Trade Management: Colored horizontal lines show entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels. Optional profit and loss zones provide visual feedback about the trade setup. Multiple take profit levels are displayed with their respective percentages.

Breakeven Protection: When price moves favorably by the configured distance, stop loss automatically moves to entry price. This eliminates risk and ensures the trade cannot result in a loss.

Trailing Stop: After breakeven is reached, continued favorable price movement triggers the trailing stop. The stop loss follows price at the configured distance, locking in profits as the trade develops.

Partial Profit Taking: The multiple take profit system allows securing profits at different levels while leaving a portion running. This balances profit security with the potential for larger gains.

Safety Filters: Spread filter prevents trading during periods of excessive spread. Session filter limits trading to specific hours. Trade cooldown prevents rapid consecutive trades. These filters help avoid unfavorable trading conditions.

Trade Logging: All trades are saved to a CSV file with timestamps, trade type, prices, and volumes. This provides a permanent record for analysis and performance tracking.

Sound Alerts: The EA plays sounds when trades are executed, when positions are closed, when partial profits are taken, and when errors occur. This provides audio feedback without requiring constant chart monitoring.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Cryptocurrency symbol (designed for BTCUSD but works with other crypto pairs)

Broker must allow stop loss modifications

Broker must support partial position closing for multiple TP feature

Important Information

This Expert Advisor does not generate trading signals or make trading decisions. It is a tool to assist manual traders with risk management and trade execution. The trader must perform market analysis and decide when to enter trades.

The EA manages positions based on mathematical calculations and does not analyze market conditions, news events, or fundamental factors. Users remain responsible for all trading decisions.

Default parameter values are calibrated for Bitcoin trading where point values are typically larger than traditional forex pairs. Users trading other symbols should verify that stop loss and take profit distances are appropriate for the chosen instrument.

Position size calculations assume the stop loss will be hit if the trade moves against the trader. Actual results may vary based on slippage, spread changes, and market conditions.

The multiple take profit feature requires broker support for partial position closing. Some brokers may reject partial close requests or apply additional fees.

Stop loss modifications may be rejected during high volatility or when minimum distance requirements are violated. The EA logs such rejections but cannot force modifications.

Version: 1.00

Copyright: 2025, R4V3N