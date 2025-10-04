Trend Focus Indicator MT5

Trend Focus Indicator in MetaTrader 5

The Trend Focus Indicator is a trend identification tool that enables Forex and crypto traders to analyze market direction in MetaTrader 5.By calculating moving averages, it highlights bullish trends in blue and bearish trends in red. When a reversal occurs, it generates bullish or bearish signals along with alerts to notify traders.

Trend Focus Indicator Table

Category Bands and Channels – Trading Tool – Support and Resistance Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Moving Average – Trend – Reversal Timeframes 15 Minutes – 30 Minutes – 1 Hour Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies



Trend Focus Indicator at a Glance

The Trend Focus Indicator is a practical tool for technical traders to identify market trends. It produces bullish and bearish reversal signals and sends alerts when trend changes occur. Traders can use these signals as potential trade entry opportunities.





Uptrend in the Trend Focus Indicator

On the 15-minute GBP/USD chart, traders can use the Trend Focus Indicator to identify a reversal from bearish to bullish. In this case, as the trend changes direction, bullish signals are generated, which can be used as entry points for buy positions.





Downtrend in the Trend Focus Indicator

On the 30-minute USD/CHF chart, the price is in a downtrend. When traders apply their trading strategies along with the Trend Focus Indicator, the transition from bullish (blue) to bearish (red) triggers bearish signals—displayed both on the chart and through alerts. These signals can serve as entry points for sell trades.





Trend Focus Indicator Settings

SLOW PERIOD : Set the slow period (long-term)

FAST PERIOD : Set the fast period (short-term)

ALERT : Enable or disable alerts when a trend change occurs

EMAIL : Enable or disable email alerts when a trend change occurs

NOTIFICATION : Enable or disable push notifications to mobile devices when a trend change occurs

MESSAGE TIMEOUT : Define the time interval between alert messages

MESSAGE SUBJECT : Set the subject line of the alert or custom message





Conclusion



The Trend Focus Indicator is a practical tool for detecting trend reversals in the market. Forex and crypto traders can apply this indicator to identify ongoing trends and receive bullish or bearish alerts when reversals occur, helping them find optimal trade entry points.