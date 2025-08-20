Auto Symbol Switcher
- The Hung Ngo
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation Utility for Multi-Asset Charts
Auto Symbol Switcher (MetaTrader 5) is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a selected list of symbols. It is suitable for multi-asset workflows across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The tool is navigation-only — it does not place, modify or manage trades.
Highlights for MT5
- Two UI styles: Simple Interface (compact 4-button bar: START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT) or a Full panel with on-screen toggles and Light/Dark themes.
- Three source modes: Market Watch, Inline list, or File with optional Common Files support.
- External-list compatible: Works with any tool that can export a plain-text symbol list to the expected format and folder.
If Use_Common_Files = false, save symbols.txt to MQL5/Files/ . If Use_Common_Files = true, save it to Terminal/Common/Files/ .
- Auto Add to Market Watch (optional): If a symbol is not visible, the panel can add it just before switching.
- Filter options: Require Visible, Require HasTicks, Require TradeAllowed (respects SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ), Exclude Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto) and De-duplicate list.
- Rotation styles: Forward, Backward or Ping-Pong with custom delay and loop settings. One-click START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT provide manual control at any time.
- Per-instance persistence: Sessions are saved by Instance_Tag for multi-chart workflows.
- Light/Dark UI: Interface designed to remain readable during long sessions.
Buttons (panel)
- START/STOP – start or pause auto-rotation.
- FIRST – jump to the first symbol in the current list.
- PREV – move one symbol backward.
- NEXT – move one symbol forward.
Designed for
- Day traders and scalpers scanning multiple symbols.
- Portfolio watchers rotating through equities, futures or CFD lists.
- Analysts who prefer consistent, automated watchlist navigation.
Inputs at a glance
- Simple_Interface (true/false)
- Source_Mode: FILE / INLINE / MARKETWATCH
- Inline_Symbols, Symbols_File, Use_Common_Files
- MW_Visible_Only, MW_Add_To_MW
- Require_Visible, Require_HasTicks, Require_TradeAllowed
- Exclude_Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto), DeDuplicate_List
- Delay_Seconds, Mode (FWD/BWD/PINGPONG), Loop_Ends
- Persist_Enable, Instance_Tag, Color_Mode
MT5 specifics
- Uses native MT5 symbol, visibility and tick functions for eligibility checks.
- Require TradeAllowed respects broker or exchange permissions via SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE .
- Optional Market Watch auto-add occurs just before switching to keep the panel tidy.
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (current builds recommended).
- Account types: Hedging or Netting (navigation-only).
- Assets: depends on broker feed (Forex, indices, metals, energies, stocks, futures, CFDs).
- Category: Utility / Panel (no trading operations).
Notes
- Attach the panel to one chart per rotating list and keep those charts open while scanning.
- Combine inline or file sources with filters to create focused watchlists.
What you get
- A watchlist rotation tool for multi-market navigation.
- Filter controls, optional Market Watch auto-add and per-instance persistence.
- Two UI styles (Simple / Full) and a FIRST button to reset the run with one click.