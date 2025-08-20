Auto Symbol Switcher

Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation Utility for Multi-Asset Charts

Auto Symbol Switcher (MetaTrader 5) is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a selected list of symbols. It is suitable for multi-asset workflows across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The tool is navigation-only — it does not place, modify or manage trades.

Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here

Highlights for MT5

  • Two UI styles: Simple Interface (compact 4-button bar: START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT) or a Full panel with on-screen toggles and Light/Dark themes.
  • Three source modes: Market Watch, Inline list, or File with optional Common Files support.
  • External-list compatible: Works with any tool that can export a plain-text symbol list to the expected format and folder.
    If Use_Common_Files = false, save symbols.txt to MQL5/Files/ . If Use_Common_Files = true, save it to Terminal/Common/Files/ .
  • Auto Add to Market Watch (optional): If a symbol is not visible, the panel can add it just before switching.
  • Filter options: Require Visible, Require HasTicks, Require TradeAllowed (respects SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ), Exclude Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto) and De-duplicate list.
  • Rotation styles: Forward, Backward or Ping-Pong with custom delay and loop settings. One-click START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT provide manual control at any time.
  • Per-instance persistence: Sessions are saved by Instance_Tag for multi-chart workflows.
  • Light/Dark UI: Interface designed to remain readable during long sessions.

Buttons (panel)

  • START/STOP – start or pause auto-rotation.
  • FIRST – jump to the first symbol in the current list.
  • PREV – move one symbol backward.
  • NEXT – move one symbol forward.

Designed for

  • Day traders and scalpers scanning multiple symbols.
  • Portfolio watchers rotating through equities, futures or CFD lists.
  • Analysts who prefer consistent, automated watchlist navigation.

Inputs at a glance

  • Simple_Interface (true/false)
  • Source_Mode: FILE / INLINE / MARKETWATCH
  • Inline_Symbols, Symbols_File, Use_Common_Files
  • MW_Visible_Only, MW_Add_To_MW
  • Require_Visible, Require_HasTicks, Require_TradeAllowed
  • Exclude_Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto), DeDuplicate_List
  • Delay_Seconds, Mode (FWD/BWD/PINGPONG), Loop_Ends
  • Persist_Enable, Instance_Tag, Color_Mode

MT5 specifics

  • Uses native MT5 symbol, visibility and tick functions for eligibility checks.
  • Require TradeAllowed respects broker or exchange permissions via SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE .
  • Optional Market Watch auto-add occurs just before switching to keep the panel tidy.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (current builds recommended).
  • Account types: Hedging or Netting (navigation-only).
  • Assets: depends on broker feed (Forex, indices, metals, energies, stocks, futures, CFDs).
  • Category: Utility / Panel (no trading operations).

Notes

  • Attach the panel to one chart per rotating list and keep those charts open while scanning.
  • Combine inline or file sources with filters to create focused watchlists.

What you get

  • A watchlist rotation tool for multi-market navigation.
  • Filter controls, optional Market Watch auto-add and per-instance persistence.
  • Two UI styles (Simple / Full) and a FIRST button to reset the run with one click.
Horizontal Line Alerts for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Indicatori
MT5インジケータ TC-Alerts 開発経緯： 実はFXで簡単に勝てる手法があるんです。 それは。。。 主要な（4時間足以上、4時間足、日足、週足）のレジスタンスとサポートラインの反発を狙う FXは一方向には進まず90％以上で 必ず、必ずと言っていいほど、 どこかで反発します 。そこは大抵主要なレジスタンスとサポートラインまたは主要なフィボナッチラインなのです。 なのでそこに水平線を引いて ただ待つ のです。そこに到達したら、1分足や5分足に落として 長いヒゲ、ダブルボトム、ダブルヘッド、トリプルボトム、トリプルヘッド、三尊、逆三尊などの反転の形成を確認してエントリーする。 または、こちらを使用して https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/53987 強弱が弱くなってきたのを確認してエントリーすればいいのです。 これだけです。シンプルです！！ うまく行くと、長期足レベルでレジスタンスとサポートライン間、つまり頭から尻尾まで取れる可能性もありますし、リスクリワードが異常にいいです。 そのためには、チャートに主要なレジスタンスとサポートラインに
Perfect Pointer Synchronization
Enzo Franck Thibert
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo indicatore per MetaTrader 5 sincronizza automaticamente il puntatore su tutti i grafici aperti dello stesso asset. Che si tratti di un grafico a 1 minuto o giornaliero, il puntatore si allineerà automaticamente allo stesso prezzo su tutte le finestre aperte. Questa funzionalità garantisce un'analisi coerente e rapida, migliorando il processo decisionale. La sincronizzazione del puntatore tra più grafici è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che mirano a mantenere una visione accurata dei
FREE
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Utilità
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilità
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
Money and Trade Manager Demo
Tobias Michael Kerner
Utilità
This is the demo Version of Money and Trade Manager, which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58163# The Demo is limited to EUR/USD , but otherwise fully functional. Features: easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines automatic Volume calculation fixed risk, set by the trader Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol) Creation of pending orders with one click Direct feedback throug
FREE
MMTrader Manager
Mateusz Makarewicz
Utilità
Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions. Key Features: Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings. Position Closing – Close trades with one click. Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders. Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation. Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions. User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed. This
FREE
TradingTimeControl
Nikita Belousov
Utilità
TradingTimeControl is a utility implemented as an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It automatically closes all open positions and deletes pending orders at a specified time each day. This tool is designed for traders who need to automate position management with flexible settings. Key Features Closes positions and orders at the specified time ( CloseHour , CloseMinute ) daily. Allows you to change the closing time at any moment, applying new settings immediately. Supports MagicNumber : 0 for al
FREE
Demo Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
Utilità
This utility displays the information required for making trades on each opened chart. For example: spread value, swap value; triple swap day; session closing time; ATR of the symbol by Gerchik; total profit/loss for the current symbol; the number of trades made earlier; the percentage change in the quotes of 6 selected instruments; and much more. The spread value is always shown. The rest of the information is displayed depending on the settings: Show total orders at the moment (long, short) .
FREE
FTMO Risk Manager
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Utilità
FTMO Risk Manager EA is designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats: Equity Drawdown Protection : The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilità
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilità
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
