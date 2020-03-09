Raw Tick Recorder MT4

Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – Raw Tick Recorder

Raw Tick Recorder EA is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification.

Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tick data.

Use Cases

Build accurate, tick-level backtests using your broker's live feed

Export clean datasets for AI/ML model training

Verify spread behavior, execution quality, and quote stability

Cross-check latency across brokers

Create custom tick archives in .csv, .bin, or .bi5 formats

Why Choose Raw Tick Recorder EA?

Issue Solution Broker data is rounded or unreliable Captures raw bid/ask with millisecond timestamps No native support for .bi5 / binary files Exports to .bi5/.bin format automatically Manual restarts overwrite files Appends to existing files seamlessly Need lightweight operation on VPS Buffers and flushes with minimal CPU/disk use Disorganized output folders Well-structured folder tree per symbol and day Missing environment metadata Exports .json file with session info and config

Supported File Formats

Format Extension Content Purpose CSV .csv Time, Bid, Ask Readable by Excel, Python, R Binary .bin Binary: time, bid, ask, volume Fast for programmatic processing Dukascopy .bi5 Compressed bid/ask format Use with Tickstory, JForex

Folder Structure

TickData/<Symbol>/ – for .csv and .bin (one file per session)

– for .csv and .bin (one file per session) TickData/<Symbol>/YYYY/MM/DD/ – for .bi5 files (hourly split)

– for .bi5 files (hourly split) TickData/<Symbol>/session_metadata.json – environment info

Input Parameters

Input Description Default SaveToCSV / SaveToBinary Enable/disable output format true / false BinaryFormat Choose between BIN / BI5 / BOTH BOTH ConvertToGMT Store timestamps in GMT zone false BufferSize Ticks to buffer before writing 1000 FlushIntervalSeconds Failsafe time-based flush 30 OutputFolder Custom folder name TickData

Hover over each input in MT4 to see tooltips.

How to Use

Open a chart (symbol you want to record) Attach Raw Tick Recorder EA Configure inputs and click OK Leave MT4 running (or use a VPS) Check bottom-left corner for live status

One chart = one symbol. Use multiple charts for multi-symbol recording.

Notes

100% MQL4 native

Works with all brokers and account types

Detects and logs zero-spread quotes

Auto-appends files when restarted

CPU & disk usage optimized for 24/7 operation

A Python parser is available to convert .bin/.bi5 to .csv.

You’ll find the script inside the Full User Guide.

Disclaimer

This product does not execute or manage trades. Its sole purpose is to record tick data from the broker feed. Please test thoroughly on demo before using in live environments.