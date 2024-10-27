MT5 Send To Telegram

5

MT5 Send To Telegram EA – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility

MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight yet powerful utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to your Telegram app. Whether you're trading manually, running EAs, or managing a signal channel, this tool ensures you never miss a key market event — with full control over how and when messages are sent.

Receive smart Telegram alerts for trade entries, exits, SL/TP changes, and more — with optional delay to combine updates into one clear message.

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – MT5 Send To Telegram 

Key Features

  • Simple Setup – No need to create bots or handle APIs. Just enter your Telegram username or Chat ID and you're ready to go.

  • Trade Event Alerts – Get notified when:

    • Orders are opened or closed
    • SL/TP is modified (with optional delay to group changes)
    • Pending orders are placed, updated, or canceled

  • Unified Delay System

    • Apply delay to any event: open trades, pending orders, SL/TP changes
    • EA intelligently waits (user-defined seconds) to gather full trade info before sending
    • Send cleaner, grouped messages — ideal for signal providers and free/vip user segmentation
    • SL/TP delay can still be toggled separately if needed

  • Auto Performance Reports

    • Receive detailed Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Annual reports
    • Includes Win Rate, Drawdown, Profit/Loss, Avg Holding Time, Best Day/Hour and more
    • All delivered directly to your Telegram with smart formatting

  • Magic Number Filtering

    • Monitor all trades (Magic = 0)
    • Or only specific strategies by assigning custom Magic Numbers

  • Seamless Integration

    • Add to any chart without interfering with existing EAs
    • Works even when AutoTrading is OFF

  • Security by Design

    • Encrypted token support to protect your Telegram bot
    • Read-only operation — does not open or modify trades

Who Is It For?

  • Manual traders who want trade visibility from anywhere

  • Signal/copy traders monitoring remote accounts

  • EA users managing multiple strategies in one terminal

  • Prop firm traders requiring external monitoring

How To Use

  1. Attach EA to any chart

  2. Input your Telegram username or ChatID

  3. (Optional) Set custom Magic Number to filter trades

  4. Enable notifications you want (entries, SL/TP, periodic reports)

  5. After configuration, the EA will automatically begin sending notifications

Works on all brokers and account types.
Ideal for VPS deployment and mobile-first monitoring.

Strategy Tester Compatibility

To comply with Market verification rules, basic logic is included for Strategy Tester only.
This function is not used during live or demo usage.

Disclaimer

This EA does not open or manage trades. It only sends notifications based on trade activity in your account. Always test thoroughly before using in a live environment. Trading involves risk.

Recensioni 1
Cris Gomez
23
Cris Gomez 2025.05.31 13:45 
 

It is really worth buying with its realtime responsive and functioning with ease!

