CDV Candle Engine Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to visualize Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) directly on the price chart. It helps traders read market pressure more clearly by showing the balance between buying and selling activity in a clean, customizable layout.

Main Features

CDV candle visualization on the main chart for easy reading in real time.

for easy reading in real time. Optional subwindow view for an additional CDV perspective (can be enabled/disabled in inputs).

for an additional CDV perspective (can be enabled/disabled in inputs). Clean and customizable styling (colors, candle appearance, and display options).

(colors, candle appearance, and display options). Works on any symbol and timeframe (Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs, etc.).

Why Traders Use CDV

Cumulative Delta Volume is commonly used to analyze market pressure and confirm price movement. It can be useful for identifying strength behind trends, spotting moments where price moves without enough pressure, and supporting decision-making when combined with your existing strategy.

How To Use

Attach the indicator to any chart in MetaTrader 5. Adjust the visual settings to match your chart theme. (Optional) Enable the CDV subwindow display from the input parameter to view CDV in a separate panel.

Notes

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee trading results.

and does not guarantee trading results. For some markets, volume may depend on broker data availability and quality.

No DLL is used. The product is protected by the MQL5 Market system.

MT4 Version

If you trade on MetaTrader 4, the MT4 edition is available here: CDV Candle Engine Pro MT4

User Guide (Blog)

A detailed step-by-step guide will be published in the MQL5 Blog section soon. (Guide link will be added here.)

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 product comments section or MQL5 private messages.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits and should be used responsibly.