Auto Symbol Switcher

Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts

Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way.

You can use the panel for Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs), depending on what your broker provides in MetaTrader 5. The goal of the utility is to make chart navigation easier and more consistent when you monitor many instruments.

A detailed user guide with screenshots and additional examples is available in the following article on MQL5:

Auto Symbol Switcher – Full User Guide

If you also trade on MetaTrader 4, there is a separate MT4 version of this utility available in the Market: Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4

How the Panel Works

Attach Auto Symbol Switcher to any chart in MT5 and choose how you want to build your watchlist. You can use the symbols that are already visible in the Market Watch window, type a simple comma-separated list in the settings, or load symbols from an external text file. The panel then moves the chart from one symbol to the next after a delay that you define. You can switch direction or pause the rotation at any time.

The utility offers two interface styles. A simple compact bar provides four main buttons for manual control (Start or Stop the rotation, jump to the First symbol in the list, or move to the Previous or Next symbol). The full panel adds on-screen switches, more controls and an optional light or dark colour theme so the interface remains readable during long sessions. You can choose the interface style that fits your workspace and screen size.

Key Features

  • Automatic watchlist rotation: The chart cycles through your symbol list with a user-defined delay between changes.
  • Flexible symbol sources: Build the list from the Market Watch window, from a simple inline list in the inputs, or from an external text file as described in the user guide.
  • Practical filters: Limit rotation to symbols that are visible, that have recent ticks or that are allowed for trading by the broker, and exclude symbols whose names contain unwanted patterns such as “micro”, “old” or “crypto”.
  • Optional Market Watch auto-add: If a symbol is not currently visible in Market Watch, the panel can add it automatically before switching to it.
  • Rotation styles: Choose between forward, backward or ping-pong rotation and define whether the sequence should loop at the ends or stop.
  • Per-chart persistence: Each panel instance can remember its last position and main options so multi-chart workflows remain organised after a terminal restart.
  • Light and dark appearance: Switch between light and dark colour modes to maintain good contrast on different chart backgrounds.

Who It Is For

  • Day traders and scalpers who scan many symbols on the same timeframe.
  • Portfolio watchers who rotate through lists of stocks, indices, futures or CFDs.
  • Analysts who prefer a regular, automated review of a predefined watchlist.

Using Auto Symbol Switcher in MT5

In a typical workflow, you attach the panel to one chart per watchlist. For example, you can use one chart for major currency pairs, one chart for indices and one chart for metals and energies. Each chart can have its own rotation style, delay and filters. You can pause the rotation when you want to study a symbol in more detail and resume it later with a single click.

Filters help you keep your lists focused. You can ask the panel to skip symbols that are not visible in Market Watch or that are not allowed for trading on the current account. The exclude-pattern option lets you remove groups of instruments from the rotation by simple name fragments instead of editing the watchlist manually.

Getting Started

  1. Download and install Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 from the Market.
  2. Open a chart in MetaTrader 5 and attach the utility to that chart.
  3. Choose the symbol source (Market Watch, inline list or external file) and set the preferred rotation style and delay.
  4. Adjust basic filters and appearance options so the panel matches your workspace.
  5. Start the rotation and, if needed, use the buttons on the panel to pause, jump to the first symbol or move backward and forward manually.

Compatibility and Requirements

The utility is intended for the MetaTrader 5 platform and can be used on hedging or netting accounts. It works with any symbols that are available on your MT5 account, including Forex pairs, indices, metals, energies, stocks, futures and CFDs, subject to your broker’s data feed and permissions. Because the tool is navigation-only, it does not depend on your trading style or risk settings.

Support and Documentation

All buyers receive free updates and technical support for Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5. Suggestions that improve stability, clarity or usability are considered for future versions whenever possible.

TP SL Calculator
Pham
实用工具
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages: A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory. This report includes all operations individually. For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data. Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spa
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Keyboard Trading MT5
Michael Mcbride
实用工具
键盘交易 MT5 是一个热键 MT5 实用程序 加载 EA 的图表必须是活动图表（用鼠标点击）才能使用热键进行交易。如果开立多个仓位，则移动的止损为第一笔交易的止损，但其余交易需要调整用鼠标。   可供选择的输入：   1.添加注释1和2显示在左上角 1.手数（最小0.01） 2. 止损和获利点数（0 = 禁用）：适用于所有订单 3. 以点为单位的预定义距离：下限价单和止损单（不是市价单：热键 1 和 2）与当前价格的距离。 4. 移动止损距离，以点为单位（必须是最小移动报价的倍数） 请注意，如果仪器以 25 点的增量移动，那么您设置的距离必须是 25 的倍数，否则它将不起作用。 5.幻数：以上所有键盘交易和订单都具有相同的幻数 6. 键盘热键：您可以输入您选择的按键。   注意：如果热键不是数字，请使用大写字母。   默认热键：   在市场键购买="W" 以市场键="Q"出售 买入限价订单键="S" 卖出限价单键="1" 买入止损订单键="2" 卖出止损单键="A" 关闭未平仓交易键="C" 删除挂单键 ="D" 反转当前位
Mt5 to Telegram notif
Naeem Rehman Lakha
实用工具
MT5 Telegram Notifier — Real-Time Account Monitoring Stay informed and in control of your trading account from anywhere. This utility Expert Advisor sends instant notifications and detailed reports directly to your Telegram chat. Key Benefits Real-Time Alerts : Receive notifications when positions open, close, or pending orders change. Risk Management : Margin level alerts help you act before critical thresholds. Hedging Support : Displays every position individually using ticket-based logic. O
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
实用工具
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Hidden SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT5 Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels Price: $30 USD What is Hidden SL-TP Manager? Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop loss and take profit levels for your trades. While traditional SL/TP levels are visible to brokers and can potentially be targeted during market volatility, our stealth technology keeps your risk management strategy completely hidden. Key Features Complete Stealth Mode: Set
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
实用工具
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
实用工具
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
MMTrader Manager
Mateusz Makarewicz
实用工具
Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions. Key Features: Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings. Position Closing – Close trades with one click. Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders. Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation. Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions. User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed. This
FREE
Close All Windows
Wei Tu
实用工具
这款专为MetaTrader 5设计的EA（Expert Advisor），能够在加载后自动关闭所有图表，并立即从当前图表中自行移除。它适合那些希望快速清理所有图表，并避免手动关闭每个图表的用户。 功能特点： 一次性清理： 加载后立即关闭所有打开的图表。 自动移除： 执行完毕后，EA自动从当前图表中移除，无需手动操作。 快速高效： 适用于快速清理交易环境，特别适合在需要快速重置或结束交易日的情境。 使用说明： 只需将此EA添加到任何一个图表上，它将自动执行关闭所有图表的操作并自行移除。使用前，请确保已保存所有重要的图表数据和设置。 风险提示： 请谨慎使用此EA，以防不小心关闭重要图表。 适用于MetaTrader 5平台。 技术支持： 如有任何技术问题或需求，请联系我以获得帮助。
FREE
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
实用工具
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在"  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  "竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
Candle Time End and Spread MT5
Tran Van Luc
5 (3)
实用工具
Super simple, convenient, useful tool. Allows displaying the end time of a candle (standard) and expanding the symbol's spread in real time. The countdown tool is smooth, not jerky or slow like some other tools Useful tool for professional traders specializing in short-term and long-term trading. Contact author or user guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metool_trading
FREE
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5

5 (1)
实用工具
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use  (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending orde
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — 专业追踪止损管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化追踪止损管理专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 它可以管理账户中的所有持仓，或仅管理通过品种和/或 MagicNumber 过滤后的持仓。 该 EA 提供多种功能：固定点数追踪止损、基于 ATR 的动态追踪止损、自动保本（Break-Even）、部分平仓以及可视化控制面板（Dashboard）。 工具用途 在所有持仓上标准化追踪止损管理。 通过保本和跟随市场变化的追踪止损来保护已获得的浮盈。 通过品种和 MagicNumber 过滤，管理手动开仓和其他 EA 策略的持仓。 通过集成的可视化面板实现对持仓状态的实时监控。 主要功能 固定点数追踪止损 ：可配置的追踪距离和步长。 基于 ATR 的追踪止损 ：根据市场波动性动态调整止损位置。 自动保本（Break-Even） ：当浮盈达到设定点数后，将止损移动到入场价加一定安全余量。 部分平仓 ：当价格到达设定水平时，自动平掉部分仓位。 可视化 Dashb
EW Close All
Edgellence
实用工具
EW Close All – 一键全平。全部关闭 。 EW Close All 是一款轻量级、多语言 EA 专家顾问，只需点击一次按钮，即可瞬间关闭所有持仓并取消全部挂单。 关闭所有已开仓位   取消所有挂单   适用于任意交易品种和任意时间周期   多语言界面   干净、快速、可靠 完美适用于快速离场、风险控制或每日收盘前的清理工作。 保持绝对掌控 —— 用 EW Close All 几秒钟内关闭一切！ EW Close All – 一键全平。全部关闭 。 EW Close All   是一款轻量级、多语言 EA 专家顾问，只需点击一次按钮，即可瞬间关闭所有持仓并取消全部挂单。 关闭所有已开仓位   取消所有挂单   适用于任意交易品种和任意时间周期   多语言界面   干净、快速、可靠 完美适用于快速离场、风险控制或每日收盘前的清理工作。 保持绝对掌控 —— 用 EW Close All 几秒钟内关闭一切！
FREE
Deposit defender MT5
Nina Yermolenko
实用工具
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
Positioner EA
Vladimir Utkin
实用工具
What is this?   This Expert Advisor adds a visual trading panel to MetaTrader 5 charts. Key features:   - Open/close trades with one click   - Manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels   - Auto-apply risk settings   - Light/dark theme toggle    Interface:   1. Main panel with buttons:      - `BUY` – open buy order      - `SELL` – open sell order      - `CLOSE ALL` – close all trades      - `On/Off` – hide/show panel   2. Input fields:      - `Stop Loss (SL)` – SL distance in points  
Broker Analysis Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
Close In Quick Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
实用工具
The Close In Quick Script is an optimized, high-performance MQL5 script designed to swiftly close all open positions for the current chart's symbol on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for speed and reliability, it leverages asynchronous trading, minimal system checks, and robust error handling to ensure seamless trade closure. Whether you're a day trader, scalper, or portfolio manager, this script is an essential tool for efficiently managing and exiting trades. Key Features: Asynchronous t
FREE
Open Positions and Buttons
Paul, Matthieu Paturle
实用工具
This EA will provide you with the amount of points once you open a position, being a sell or a buy. I use it instead of the profit, as this plays some tricks in my mind. You can also set up a Take Profit and/or a Stop Loss in the settings of the EA. The point calculation will only work with manual trade. Magic number is 0. You also have the possibility to create labels for + Haut, - Haut, - Bas, + Bas and some trendlines at a 45 or - 45 degree angle. Here are the settings : Settings  Choices
Money and Trade Manager Demo
Tobias Michael Kerner
实用工具
This is the demo Version of Money and Trade Manager, which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58163# The Demo is limited to EUR/USD , but otherwise fully functional. Features: easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines automatic Volume calculation fixed risk, set by the trader Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol) Creation of pending orders with one click Direct feedback throug
FREE
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
实用工具
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
实用工具
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
实用工具
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Reflection Candles Chart
Jinsong Zhang
实用工具
这个工具用于产生某个货币对的K线倒影图表，适用于外汇交易。 例如货币对为EURUSD，则会生成一个名为EURUSD_ref的自定义货币对，并打开该货币对的图表。自定义货币对的价格是原来货币对的价格的倒数，即相当于一个新货币对USDEUR，其价格K线图看起来就象EURUSD图表的倒影或者镜像。 用法很简单，将它放到随便某个图表上，新的图表就会打开，然后实时地画出对应的价格K线图。但是不可以将应用加载到由指标生成的倒影图表上运行。  =================================================================================== ==========================================================================
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
实用工具
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
实用工具
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
专家
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
专家
GoldenTrend Master MT5：终极趋势跟踪外汇交易专家顾问 概览： 介绍GoldenTrend Master MT5，这是寻求在动态外汇市场中精确可靠的交易工具的投资者的必备工具。凭借其强大的趋势跟踪算法，这款专家顾问（EA）确保您在最小化风险的同时，捕捉最佳盈利机会。 真实账户信号:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 主要特点： 趋势跟踪策略： GoldenTrend Master MT5采用坚固的趋势跟踪算法，确保您始终与市场趋势同行。它识别最强势的趋势并相应进行交易，最大化您的盈利潜力。 智能止损（SL）： 每笔交易都配备了仅对单个蜡烛图有效的精确止损。这种紧密的风险控制确保您的损失最小化，帮助您为未来的交易保留资本。 智能移动止损： EA具有先进的移动止损机制，可自动将止损调整至关键水平（1R、2R、3R等）。这一功能允许您在市场向您有利的方向移动时锁定利润，无需手动干预即可优化回报。 不持有亏损仓位： 如果交易与初步分析相反，GoldenTrend Master会立即触发止损并退出，确保您不会遭受长时间的资金
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
专家
自动化AI交易MT5：您的外汇成功智能交易伙伴 概览： 欢迎来到外汇交易的未来，自动化AI交易MT5是您的终极交易盟友。这款专家顾问（EA）是人工智能的杰作，旨在简化您的交易体验。它可以无缝集成到您的图表中，在XAU、EUR和GBP货币对上操作，与任何经纪人兼容，展现出卓越的简洁性和效率。 主要特点： **AI驱动策略：**自动化AI交易MT5的核心是一款先进的AI算法，它能够轻松识别并适应市场条件，确保您始终站在趋势的正确一边。 **简化操作：**只需将其附加到您的图表上，让EA完成剩余工作。其直观设计意味着无需复杂设置，交易变得简单。 **多货币兼容性：**无论是交易黄金还是主要货币对如EUR和GBP，此EA都能够处理，为您提供多功能的交易工具。 **XAU的最佳设置：**每$1000固定手数0.05，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **EUR的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **GBP的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **可定制的跟踪止损和订单保持：**根据您的喜好
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
专家
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
专家
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
专家
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
专家
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
专家
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
专家
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
