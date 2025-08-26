Auto Symbol Switcher

Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation Utility for Multi-Asset Charts

Auto Symbol Switcher (MetaTrader 5) is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a selected list of symbols. It is suitable for multi-asset workflows across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The tool is navigation-only — it does not place, modify or manage trades.

Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here

Highlights for MT5

  • Two UI styles: Simple Interface (compact 4-button bar: START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT) or a Full panel with on-screen toggles and Light/Dark themes.
  • Three source modes: Market Watch, Inline list, or File with optional Common Files support.
  • External-list compatible: Works with any tool that can export a plain-text symbol list to the expected format and folder.
    If Use_Common_Files = false, save symbols.txt to MQL5/Files/ . If Use_Common_Files = true, save it to Terminal/Common/Files/ .
  • Auto Add to Market Watch (optional): If a symbol is not visible, the panel can add it just before switching.
  • Filter options: Require Visible, Require HasTicks, Require TradeAllowed (respects SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ), Exclude Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto) and De-duplicate list.
  • Rotation styles: Forward, Backward or Ping-Pong with custom delay and loop settings. One-click START/STOP, FIRST, PREV, NEXT provide manual control at any time.
  • Per-instance persistence: Sessions are saved by Instance_Tag for multi-chart workflows.
  • Light/Dark UI: Interface designed to remain readable during long sessions.

Buttons (panel)

  • START/STOP – start or pause auto-rotation.
  • FIRST – jump to the first symbol in the current list.
  • PREV – move one symbol backward.
  • NEXT – move one symbol forward.

Designed for

  • Day traders and scalpers scanning multiple symbols.
  • Portfolio watchers rotating through equities, futures or CFD lists.
  • Analysts who prefer consistent, automated watchlist navigation.

Inputs at a glance

  • Simple_Interface (true/false)
  • Source_Mode: FILE / INLINE / MARKETWATCH
  • Inline_Symbols, Symbols_File, Use_Common_Files
  • MW_Visible_Only, MW_Add_To_MW
  • Require_Visible, Require_HasTicks, Require_TradeAllowed
  • Exclude_Patterns (for example: micro,_old,crypto), DeDuplicate_List
  • Delay_Seconds, Mode (FWD/BWD/PINGPONG), Loop_Ends
  • Persist_Enable, Instance_Tag, Color_Mode

MT5 specifics

  • Uses native MT5 symbol, visibility and tick functions for eligibility checks.
  • Require TradeAllowed respects broker or exchange permissions via SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE .
  • Optional Market Watch auto-add occurs just before switching to keep the panel tidy.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (current builds recommended).
  • Account types: Hedging or Netting (navigation-only).
  • Assets: depends on broker feed (Forex, indices, metals, energies, stocks, futures, CFDs).
  • Category: Utility / Panel (no trading operations).

Notes

  • Attach the panel to one chart per rotating list and keep those charts open while scanning.
  • Combine inline or file sources with filters to create focused watchlists.

What you get

  • A watchlist rotation tool for multi-market navigation.
  • Filter controls, optional Market Watch auto-add and per-instance persistence.
  • Two UI styles (Simple / Full) and a FIRST button to reset the run with one click.
