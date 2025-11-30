Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts

Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping.

Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here

WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO

VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe modes to focus 100 % on interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.

KEY ADVANTAGES

Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.

– live “ghost” preview, one-click drop. Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.

– volatility or fixed distance, your call. Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume and estimates intra-bar flow.

– auto-detects real vs. tick volume and estimates intra-bar flow. 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email, or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).

– popup, push, email, or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close). Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.

– dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”. Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.

WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.

– all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter. Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.

– project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars. Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.

– flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading. Encrypted Alert – AES-256.

– AES-256. Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.

SUITABLE FOR

Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION

Drag the indicator onto any MT5 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Desktop, mobile push, HTML email, and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.* Setup guide: step-by-step blog

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

MetaTrader 5 build 3540+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible

PREMIUM SUPPORT

Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.