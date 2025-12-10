MT4 Send To Telegram EA – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility

MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight yet powerful utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to your Telegram app. Whether you're trading manually, running EAs, or managing a signal channel, this tool ensures you never miss a key market event — with full control over how and when messages are sent.

Receive smart Telegram alerts for trade entries, exits, SL/TP changes, and more — with optional delay to combine updates into one clear message.

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – MT5 & MT4 Send To Telegram

If you need the MetaTrader 5 version, it is available separately in the Market: MT5 Send To Telegram.

Key Features

Simple Setup – No need to create bots or handle APIs. Just enter your Telegram username or Chat ID and you're ready to go.

Trade Event Alerts – Get notified when:

Orders are opened or closed



SL/TP is modified (with optional delay to group changes)



Pending orders are placed, updated, or canceled

Unified Delay System

Apply delay to any event: open trades, pending orders, SL/TP changes



EA intelligently waits (user-defined seconds) to gather full trade info before sending



Send cleaner, grouped messages — ideal for signal providers and free/vip user segmentation



SL/TP delay can still be toggled separately if needed

Auto Performance Reports

Receive detailed Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Annual reports



Includes Win Rate, Drawdown, Profit/Loss, Avg Holding Time, Best Day/Hour and more



All delivered directly to your Telegram with smart formatting

Magic Number Filtering

Monitor all trades (Magic = 0)



Or only specific strategies by assigning custom Magic Numbers

Seamless Integration

Add to any chart without interfering with existing EAs



Works even when AutoTrading is OFF

Security by Design Encrypted token support to protect your Telegram bot Read-only operation — does not open or modify trades



Who Is It For?

Manual traders who want trade visibility from anywhere

Signal/copy traders monitoring remote accounts

EA users managing multiple strategies in one terminal

Prop firm traders requiring external monitoring

How To Use

Attach EA to any chart Input your Telegram username or ChatID (Optional) Set custom Magic Number to filter trades Enable notifications you want (entries, SL/TP, periodic reports) After configuration, the EA will automatically begin sending notifications

Works on all brokers and account types.

Ideal for VPS deployment and mobile-first monitoring.

Strategy Tester Compatibility

To comply with Market verification rules, basic logic is included for Strategy Tester only.

This function is not used during live or demo usage.

Disclaimer

This EA does not open or manage trades. It only sends notifications based on trade activity in your account. Always test thoroughly before using in a live environment. Trading involves risk.