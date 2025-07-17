Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro

Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Virtual SL/TP & Trade Management Utility

Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a utility for managing virtual (hidden) Stop Loss and Take Profit, break-even and trailing stop levels on the client side, using a clear visual panel.

This tool does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It only automates trade management according to the parameters you configure.

Main Functions

Virtual SL & TP (Hidden SL/TP)

  • Stores Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtually, without sending them to the trading server.
  • Shows virtual levels directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines for quick adjustment.

Automatic SL/TP Assignment

  • Automatically assigns virtual SL/TP for open positions that do not have exit levels.
  • Allows you to define SL/TP distance in points/pips according to your risk model.

Break-Even Management

  • Moves the virtual SL to the entry price when a position reaches a specified profit distance.
  • Supports configurable trigger and offset to lock in part of the open profit.

Dual Trailing Stop Modes

  • Risk–Reward trailing: Trails virtual SL based on predefined R multiples (for example, move to 1R, 2R, etc.).
  • ATR-based trailing: Uses Average True Range to adapt the virtual SL to current market volatility.

Smart GUI Control Panel

  • Compact two-column panel for quick access to all main functions.
  • Buttons and switches to enable/disable modules, filter by symbol and adjust visual elements without opening inputs.

Persistent Data Storage

  • Saves virtual SL/TP, trailing and break-even states to files.
  • On terminal restart, the utility restores management for existing positions based on saved data.

Symbol Filtering

  • Applies trade management only to selected symbols.
  • Useful when you have multiple charts or pairs running different strategies at the same time.

Why Use Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro

  • Client-side SL/TP: Exit levels are monitored by the EA instead of being placed on the server.
  • Structured risk management: Auto SL/TP, break-even and trailing modes help keep exits consistent with your plan.
  • Visual control: All key levels are shown on the chart and can be adjusted with the mouse.

How to Start

  1. Purchase and download the utility from the Market.
  2. Attach it to a chart of the symbol you want to manage.
  3. Configure the risk parameters and modules via the GUI panel.
  4. Keep the terminal (or VPS) running so the utility can monitor and manage positions in real time.

Support, Updates and Documentation

The current price is an introductory price and may be changed in future versions. All buyers under the current conditions receive full support and free updates.

For a detailed user guide and demo download for both MT4 and MT5, please refer to the following article:

Full User Guide & Demo Download (MT4 & MT5)

Tags: virtual stop loss, hidden take profit, trailing stop, break-even, RR trailing, ATR trailing, trade manager, risk management utility

Prodotti consigliati
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilità
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Chart Note synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Scrivi note direttamente sul grafico e usa le tue osservazioni durante il trading L' opzione di sincronizzare  i promemoria  tra  Simboli  ti permette di ricordare informazioni importanti sullo stato  attuale  del mercato Pertanto , questo strumento ti aiuterà a evitare una situazione in cui informazioni importanti che hai notato in precedenza vengano perse durante il trading . Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, inclusa questa  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT4 Impostazioni:
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilità
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.92 (13)
Utilità
Il pannello di trading Lot by Risk è progettato per il trading manuale. È un mezzo alternativo per inviare ordini. La prima caratteristica del pannello è la comoda emissione di ordini utilizzando linee di controllo. La seconda caratteristica è il calcolo del volume della transazione per un determinato rischio in presenza di una linea stop loss. Le linee di controllo sono impostate utilizzando i tasti di scelta rapida: take profit-tasto T predefinito; price-tasto P predefinito; stop loss-tasto
FREE
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.57 (30)
Experts
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilità
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilità
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilità
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilità
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilità
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilità
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestione professionale del trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 che automatizza la gestione del trailing stop sulle posizioni aperte. Può gestire tutte le posizioni del conto oppure solo quelle filtrate per simbolo e/o MagicNumber. L’EA include diversi modelli di gestione: trailing fisso in pips, trailing basato sull’ATR, break-even automatico, chiusura parziale e una dashboard visiva. Obiettivo dello strumento Standardizz
Tool Auto Modify SLTP
Tran Van Luc
Utilità
Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
FREE
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
Utilità
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (573)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
Utilità
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
Prime Gold HFT Ali
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilità
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilità
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilità
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
TradesOnChart MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilità
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT4
Scalping Scale in
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilità
Lo "Scalping Scale in" è uno strumento di utilità progettato per gli scalper che desiderano scalare in una posizione iniziale a distanze fisse senza preoccuparsi del posizionamento S/L e T/P, perché ogni secondo conta durante lo scalping. Come funziona: imposti i valori desiderati nella scheda input dell'EA e, più specificamente, quale rapporto rischio-rendimento vuoi che venga posizionato il T/P, quanto ampio vuoi il tuo S/L (in pip) - quale è anche la distanza del prossimo ordine di fermata
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (202)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (114)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (143)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (94)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (12)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   4/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Monitoraggio multi-asset degli stop con chiarezza e precisione Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner porta il monitoraggio degli stop-loss a un livello superiore. È progettato per i trader che seguono più mercati contemporaneamente o che preferiscono workflow efficienti e semi-automatizzati. La logica dello Smart Stop Indicator viene integrata in un pannello interattivo di MetaTrader, capace di analizzare decine di simboli in parallelo. Per ogni strumento vengono mostrati le aree
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (11)
Utilità
DashPlus è uno strumento avanzato di gestione delle operazioni progettato per migliorare l'efficienza e l'efficacia del trading sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Offre una suite completa di funzionalità, tra cui calcolo del rischio, gestione degli ordini, sistemi di griglia avanzati, strumenti basati su grafici e analisi delle prestazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Griglia di Recupero Implementa un sistema di griglia flessibile e di media per gestire le operazioni in condizioni di mercato avve
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzionale Oltre 66 strumenti integrati per analisi, gestione del rischio e automazione del trading. L’assistente combina gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti, analisi di mercato e controllo delle posizioni in un’unica interfaccia semplice e potente. Ideale per Forex, azioni, indici e criptovalute. Perché i trader lo scelgono Esecuzione rapida e gestione completa con un clic Calcolo automatico di lotto e rischio in base al saldo Ordi
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (1)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Extract. Transform. Analyze. Your Trading Data. Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors, generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations, and tracks live performance metrics in real-time. Now Across AL
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.43 (7)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Utilità
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi del mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Abbiamo sviluppato Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo più sistematico e chiaro, con l’obiettivo di aumentare l’efficienza operativa e creare una sostenibilità a lungo termine per la tua strategia. Questo strumento è sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Mon
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilità
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilità
Il Local Trade Copier EA è una soluzione per i singoli trader o account manager che devono eseguire segnali commerciali da fonti esterne o che devono gestire più account contemporaneamente, senza la necessità di un account MAM o PAMM. Copia da un massimo di 8 account master su account slave illimitati [ Guida all'installazione | Guida all'aggiornamento | Risoluzione dei problemi | Domande frequenti | Tutti i prodotti ] 100% self-hosted Facile da installare e utilizzare Nessun programma di insta
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilità
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilità
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilità
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Altri dall’autore
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilità
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Virtual SL/TP & Trade Management Utility Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a utility for managing virtual (hidden) Stop Loss and Take Profit , break-even and trailing stop levels on the client side, using a clear visual panel. This tool does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It only automates trade management according to the parameters you configure. Main Functions Virtual SL & TP (Hidden SL/TP) Stores Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtually, w
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? Check the author's profile for more tools Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically. Focus on your
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicatori
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicatori
Elevate your trading analysis with the   Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator , a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s innovative vision, this indicator enhances traditional Pivot Point analysis with a unique calculation method to identify reversal points, trend extensions, and support/resistance levels. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it is ideal for traders seeking reliable market insights with minimal effort. Key Features Advanced Pivot Calculat
FREE
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicatori
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicatori
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation Utility for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher (MetaTrader 5) is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a selected list of symbols. It is suitable for multi-asset workflows across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The tool is navigation-only — it does not place, modify or manage trades. Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here Highlights for MT5 Two UI styles: Simple Interface
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Market Watch Symbol Rotation Utility Auto Symbol Switcher (MT4) is a GUI-based utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a user-defined list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organized way to scan markets without manually switching symbols. No trading operations are performed — the tool focuses purely on chart navigation and symbol management . Full User Guide • Need MT5? Click here Why use thi
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? Check the author's profile for more tools Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade smarter — Automate your exit strate
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Core Features Auto SL to Entry – Set SL to breakeven automatically o
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated   trend-following DCA grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 . It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. Need MT5 Version?  Click here This EA is designed for traders who understand the   benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading   and are comfortable managing   floating drawdown   as part of the strategy.
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility designed for prop firm traders using MetaTrader 4. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it continuously monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a risk “safety layer” on top of your manual trading or existing Expert Advisors to help you follow prop firm rules more consistently
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: Il Consulente Esperto Definitivo per il Seguimento delle Tendenze nel Mercato Forex Panoramica: Presentiamo GoldenTrend Master MT5, uno strumento di trading indispensabile per gli investitori che cercano precisione e affidabilità nel dinamico mercato del forex. Dotato di un robusto algoritmo di follow-trend, questo Consulente Esperto (EA) garantisce di catturare le migliori opportunità di profitto minimizzando i rischi. Segnali di conto reale:   https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Trading Automatico AI MT5: Il Tuo Partner Intelligente per il Successo nel Forex Panoramica: Benvenuto nel futuro del trading Forex con Trading Automatico AI MT5, il tuo alleato definitivo nel trading. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è un capolavoro di intelligenza artificiale, progettato per semplificare la tua esperienza di trading. Integrato senza problemi nel tuo grafico, funziona con notevole semplicità ed efficacia su coppie XAU, EUR e GBP, compatibile con qualsiasi broker. Caratteristiche Pri
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Green Wave EA – Versatile Swing Trading for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tai
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram EA – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight yet powerful utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to your Telegram app. Whether you're trading manually, running EAs, or managing a signal channel, this tool ensures you never miss a key market event — with full control over how and when messages are sent. Receive smart Telegram alerts for trade entries, exits, SL/TP changes, and more — with optional dela
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account types and brokers, and it does not open trades – only adjusts SL on existing market positions. Main Fea
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility designed for prop firm traders using MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it continuously monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a risk “safety layer” on top of your manual trading or existing Expert Advisors to help you follow prop firm rules more consistently
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following DCA grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 . It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. Need MT4 Version?  Click here This EA is designed for traders who understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and are comfortable managing floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Important
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione