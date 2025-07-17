Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Virtual SL/TP & Trade Management Utility

Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a utility for managing virtual (hidden) Stop Loss and Take Profit, break-even and trailing stop levels on the client side, using a clear visual panel.

This tool does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It only automates trade management according to the parameters you configure.

Main Functions

Virtual SL & TP (Hidden SL/TP)

Stores Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtually, without sending them to the trading server.

Shows virtual levels directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines for quick adjustment.

Automatic SL/TP Assignment

Automatically assigns virtual SL/TP for open positions that do not have exit levels.

Allows you to define SL/TP distance in points/pips according to your risk model.

Break-Even Management

Moves the virtual SL to the entry price when a position reaches a specified profit distance.

Supports configurable trigger and offset to lock in part of the open profit.

Dual Trailing Stop Modes

Risk–Reward trailing: Trails virtual SL based on predefined R multiples (for example, move to 1R, 2R, etc.).

Trails virtual SL based on predefined R multiples (for example, move to 1R, 2R, etc.). ATR-based trailing: Uses Average True Range to adapt the virtual SL to current market volatility.

Smart GUI Control Panel

Compact two-column panel for quick access to all main functions.

Buttons and switches to enable/disable modules, filter by symbol and adjust visual elements without opening inputs.

Persistent Data Storage

Saves virtual SL/TP, trailing and break-even states to files.

On terminal restart, the utility restores management for existing positions based on saved data.

Symbol Filtering

Applies trade management only to selected symbols.

Useful when you have multiple charts or pairs running different strategies at the same time.

Why Use Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro

Client-side SL/TP: Exit levels are monitored by the EA instead of being placed on the server.

Exit levels are monitored by the EA instead of being placed on the server. Structured risk management: Auto SL/TP, break-even and trailing modes help keep exits consistent with your plan.

Auto SL/TP, break-even and trailing modes help keep exits consistent with your plan. Visual control: All key levels are shown on the chart and can be adjusted with the mouse.

How to Start

Purchase and download the utility from the Market. Attach it to a chart of the symbol you want to manage. Configure the risk parameters and modules via the GUI panel. Keep the terminal (or VPS) running so the utility can monitor and manage positions in real time.

Support, Updates and Documentation

The current price is an introductory price and may be changed in future versions. All buyers under the current conditions receive full support and free updates.

For a detailed user guide and demo download for both MT4 and MT5, please refer to the following article:

Full User Guide & Demo Download (MT4 & MT5)

