Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – Raw Tick Recorder

Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5.

This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data.

Ideal for traders, data analysts, and machine learning engineers who need raw, reliable, and well-structured tick datasets.

Use Cases

Collect high-resolution tick data from your broker

Build accurate tick-level backtests

Feed AI/ML pipelines and quant models

Analyze latency, spread behavior, and execution quality

Export clean data in multiple file formats for any purpose

Key Benefits

Challenge Solution Broker history is incomplete or rounded Captures real-time bid/ask with millisecond precision Need .bi5 format for Tickstory/JForex Exports native Dukascopy-compatible .bi5 format Worried about data loss during restart Appends to existing files automatically Heavy I/O load on system Buffered write + time-based flush keeps system light Timezone mismatch in logs Option to convert timestamps to GMT No insight into recording context Generates daily .json metadata with config info

Supported File Formats

Format Extension Contents Use Case CSV .csv Timestamp, Bid, Ask Simple data analysis (Excel, Python) Binary .bin 40 bytes/tick (high-speed structured) Efficient custom parsing Dukascopy .bi5 Compressed format, hourly split Compatible with JForex, Tickstory

Output Structure

.csv / .bin → Saved in: TickData/<Symbol>/

→ Saved in: TickData/<Symbol>/ .bi5 → Hourly rotation in: TickData/<Symbol>/YYYY/MM/DD/

→ Hourly rotation in: TickData/<Symbol>/YYYY/MM/DD/ .json → Metadata file includes broker, config, session info

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default SaveToCSV / SaveToBinary Enable/disable export formats true / false BinaryFormat Choose .bin / .bi5 / BOTH BOTH ConvertToGMT Toggle GMT timestamps false BufferSize Ticks to buffer before writing 1000 FlushIntervalSeconds Backup flush interval 30 OutputFolder Target base folder TickData

Hover over each input in MT5 for tooltip hints.

How to Use

Open a chart for the symbol you want to record Attach Raw Tick Recorder EA to the chart Configure inputs (format, path, buffer, etc.) Click OK → Status panel will appear bottom-left Leave terminal or VPS running to keep recording

One chart = one symbol. Use multiple charts for multi-symbol logging.

Notes

Fully MQL5 native, sandboxed – no DLLs, no web access

Compatible with all brokers and assets

Detects and logs zero-spread scenarios

Restarts without overwriting data

Minimal CPU (<1%) and disk load – ideal for 24/7 VPS

Comes with 5 activations per purchase

A Python parser is available to convert .bin/.bi5 to .csv. You’ll find the script inside the Full User Guide.

Disclaimer

This tool does not execute trades or provide signals. It only records price data for analysis purposes. Please test on demo before using in production.