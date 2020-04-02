Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5

Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5.

Key Features

Automated Breakout Trading : Detects and trades volatility-driven breakouts with precision, eliminating manual analysis.

: Detects and trades volatility-driven breakouts with precision, eliminating manual analysis. Advanced Market Analysis : Combines ATR, EMA, and volume indicators for accurate entry signals. Uses daily pivot levels to confirm trade setups.

: Flexible Risk Management : Fixed or Auto Lot sizing (e.g., 0.02 lots per $1,000). Customizable Risk:Reward ratio (default: 1:3). Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

: Trailing Stop & Breakeven : Activates Trailing Stop to lock in profits as trades move in your favor. Moves Stop Loss to breakeven to minimize risk.

: User-Friendly Interface : Easy setup with intuitive parameters, no coding required.

: Easy setup with intuitive parameters, no coding required. Magic Number Support : Manage specific trades or all orders for precise control.

: Manage specific trades or all orders for precise control. Customizable Settings: Adapt to other pairs or timeframes using MT5’s Strategy Tester.

Why Choose Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA?

Time-Saving Automation : Focus on strategy while the EA handles trade execution.

: Focus on strategy while the EA handles trade execution. Profit Potential : Capitalize on breakout opportunities with high-probability setups.

: Capitalize on breakout opportunities with high-probability setups. Robust Risk Control : Dynamic SL/TP and Trailing Stop protect your capital.

: Dynamic SL/TP and Trailing Stop protect your capital. Versatile Performance : Optimized for XAUUSD (H1), adaptable to other markets.

: Optimized for XAUUSD (H1), adaptable to other markets. Reliable Operation: Seamless integration with MT5 for consistent trading.

How It Works

The Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA identifies breakout opportunities by analyzing market volatility, trend direction, and volume spikes. When a high-probability setup is detected (e.g., a price breakout above a key resistance level on XAUUSD), the EA opens a trade with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The Trailing Stop and breakeven features ensure profits are secured while minimizing risk.

Example:

Instrument : XAUUSD (H1)

: XAUUSD (H1) Entry : Buy at $2,010 after a volatility-driven breakout

: Buy at $2,010 after a volatility-driven breakout Stop Loss : $2,000 (1.5x ATR)

: $2,000 (1.5x ATR) Take Profit : $2,040 (1:3 RR)

: $2,040 (1:3 RR) Result: Trailing Stop activates to lock in gains as price rises.

Optimization Note: Default parameters are optimized for XAUUSD (H1). For other pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD), use MT5’s Strategy Tester to find suitable settings. Backtest Note: Backtest results show strong performance on XAUUSD (H1) with proper optimization. Test thoroughly to suit your trading style.

How to Use

Install the EA: Purchase and download Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA.ex5 from the MQL5 Market.

from the MQL5 Market. Place it in MT5’s MQL5/Experts folder (File > Open Data Folder).

Restart MT5. Attach to Chart: Open MT5, locate the EA in the Navigator (Ctrl+N).

Drag the EA onto the XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure Settings: Lot Type : Fixed (e.g., 0.01 lots) or Auto (e.g., 0.02 lots per $1,000).

: Fixed (e.g., 0.01 lots) or Auto (e.g., 0.02 lots per $1,000). RR Ratio : Risk:Reward ratio (default: 3).

: Risk:Reward ratio (default: 3). ATR Period : Volatility calculation period (default: 10).

: Volatility calculation period (default: 10). ATR Multiplier : Breakout sensitivity (default: 0.43).

: Breakout sensitivity (default: 0.43). Volume MA Period : Volume analysis period (default: 20).

: Volume analysis period (default: 20). Volume Threshold : Volume spike sensitivity (default: 1.86).

: Volume spike sensitivity (default: 1.86). EMA Fast/Slow : Trend confirmation periods (default: 34/89).

: Trend confirmation periods (default: 34/89). Trailing Stop : Enable/disable.

: Enable/disable. SL Threshold : Stop Loss multiplier (default: 1.5).

: Stop Loss multiplier (default: 1.5). Magic Number : Unique trade identifier (default: 20250509).

: Unique trade identifier (default: 20250509). Enable AutoTrading in MT5. Optimize for Other Instruments: Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD (H1). For other pairs, use MT5’s Strategy Tester to adjust parameters (e.g., ATR Multiplier, Volume Threshold) for optimal performance.

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Windows, Mac, or VPS)

: MetaTrader 5 (Windows, Mac, or VPS) Instrument : Optimized for XAUUSD (H1); customizable for other pairs

: Optimized for XAUUSD (H1); customizable for other pairs Account : Minimum $100 balance; recommended leverage 1:100 or higher

: Minimum $100 balance; recommended leverage 1:100 or higher Internet: Stable connection for real-time trading

Support & Updates

Documentation : Detailed user guide available at User Guide.

: Detailed user guide available at User Guide. Customer Support : Contact us via MQL5 or Telegram for fast assistance.

: Contact us via MQL5 or Telegram for fast assistance. Updates: Regular enhancements to ensure MT5 compatibility and performance.

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly before using on live accounts. The seller is not liable for trading losses.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA. Purchase now on the MQL5 Market and capture breakout opportunities with precision!