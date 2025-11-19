EW Close All

  • EW Close All – One Click. All Closed.

    EW Close All is a lightweight, multi-language Expert Advisor that lets you close all trades and cancel all pending orders instantly — with just one button click.

    ✅ Closes all open positions
    ✅ Cancels all pending orders
    ✅ Works on any symbol and timeframe
    Multi-language interface
    ✅ Clean, fast, and reliable

    Perfect for quick exits, risk control, or end-of-day cleanups.
    Stay in control — close everything in seconds with EW Close All.

