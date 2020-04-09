Auto Symbol Switcher

Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts

Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way.

You can use the panel for Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs), depending on what your broker provides in MetaTrader 5. The goal of the utility is to make chart navigation easier and more consistent when you monitor many instruments.

A detailed user guide with screenshots and additional examples is available in the following article on MQL5:

Auto Symbol Switcher – Full User Guide

If you also trade on MetaTrader 4, there is a separate MT4 version of this utility available in the Market: Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4

How the Panel Works

Attach Auto Symbol Switcher to any chart in MT5 and choose how you want to build your watchlist. You can use the symbols that are already visible in the Market Watch window, type a simple comma-separated list in the settings, or load symbols from an external text file. The panel then moves the chart from one symbol to the next after a delay that you define. You can switch direction or pause the rotation at any time.

The utility offers two interface styles. A simple compact bar provides four main buttons for manual control (Start or Stop the rotation, jump to the First symbol in the list, or move to the Previous or Next symbol). The full panel adds on-screen switches, more controls and an optional light or dark colour theme so the interface remains readable during long sessions. You can choose the interface style that fits your workspace and screen size.

Key Features

  • Automatic watchlist rotation: The chart cycles through your symbol list with a user-defined delay between changes.
  • Flexible symbol sources: Build the list from the Market Watch window, from a simple inline list in the inputs, or from an external text file as described in the user guide.
  • Practical filters: Limit rotation to symbols that are visible, that have recent ticks or that are allowed for trading by the broker, and exclude symbols whose names contain unwanted patterns such as “micro”, “old” or “crypto”.
  • Optional Market Watch auto-add: If a symbol is not currently visible in Market Watch, the panel can add it automatically before switching to it.
  • Rotation styles: Choose between forward, backward or ping-pong rotation and define whether the sequence should loop at the ends or stop.
  • Per-chart persistence: Each panel instance can remember its last position and main options so multi-chart workflows remain organised after a terminal restart.
  • Light and dark appearance: Switch between light and dark colour modes to maintain good contrast on different chart backgrounds.

Who It Is For

  • Day traders and scalpers who scan many symbols on the same timeframe.
  • Portfolio watchers who rotate through lists of stocks, indices, futures or CFDs.
  • Analysts who prefer a regular, automated review of a predefined watchlist.

Using Auto Symbol Switcher in MT5

In a typical workflow, you attach the panel to one chart per watchlist. For example, you can use one chart for major currency pairs, one chart for indices and one chart for metals and energies. Each chart can have its own rotation style, delay and filters. You can pause the rotation when you want to study a symbol in more detail and resume it later with a single click.

Filters help you keep your lists focused. You can ask the panel to skip symbols that are not visible in Market Watch or that are not allowed for trading on the current account. The exclude-pattern option lets you remove groups of instruments from the rotation by simple name fragments instead of editing the watchlist manually.

Getting Started

  1. Download and install Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 from the Market.
  2. Open a chart in MetaTrader 5 and attach the utility to that chart.
  3. Choose the symbol source (Market Watch, inline list or external file) and set the preferred rotation style and delay.
  4. Adjust basic filters and appearance options so the panel matches your workspace.
  5. Start the rotation and, if needed, use the buttons on the panel to pause, jump to the first symbol or move backward and forward manually.

Compatibility and Requirements

The utility is intended for the MetaTrader 5 platform and can be used on hedging or netting accounts. It works with any symbols that are available on your MT5 account, including Forex pairs, indices, metals, energies, stocks, futures and CFDs, subject to your broker’s data feed and permissions. Because the tool is navigation-only, it does not depend on your trading style or risk settings.

Support and Documentation

All buyers receive free updates and technical support for Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5. Suggestions that improve stability, clarity or usability are considered for future versions whenever possible.

