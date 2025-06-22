Order Flow Absorption
- Indicatori
- Domantas Juodenis
- Versione: 2.1
- Attivazioni: 15
Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel
Unlock true market intent.
The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard.
Key Features
-
Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel
Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers.
-
Smart Absorption Detection
Detects potential buyer or seller exhaustion, signaling likely reversals or trend continuations.
-
Visual Order Flow Dashboard
Displays:
-
Broker name
-
Spread
-
SL, Lot, Risk
-
Equity vs Balance
All updated in real time with a clean panel UI.
-
-
News Filter Awareness (optional)
Avoid false entries during high-impact news (auto-disabled in tester for safety).
-
Fully Customizable Visual Style
-
Dark-blue background
-
Green/red candles
-
Toggle grid, panel, and footprint
-
Chart styling helper EA included
-
How It Helps You Trade
-
Confirm entries with clear footprint shifts
-
Avoid traps caused by fake volume spikes
-
Identify real absorption vs fake breakouts
-
Monitor real-time order flow in any session
Inputs & Controls
-
ShowFootprintPanel → Show/hide the BUY/SELL volume board
-
ShowDashboardPanel → Show/hide the main info panel
-
FixedLot / RiskPercent → Choose your money management mode
-
TradingTimeStart / End → Restrict trading to session hours
Backtest & Live Ready
-
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
(News is auto-disabled in test mode to avoid false signals)
Ideal For:
-
Smart money traders
-
Scalpers using volume clues
-
Traders using footprint/absorption logic
-
Users of funded account or prop trading challenges
