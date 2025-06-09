Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 2.1
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5
The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator is built to automatically identify and display the reversal Dragon pattern. Shaped like the letters "W" or "M", this pattern marks Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) directly on the chart. This classic and chart pattern indicator for MT5 constructs the pattern using specific Fibonacci ratios and the XABCD framework.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT5 Indicator Installation | Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT5 | Trade Copier: Free Fast Local Trade Copier MT5 | Money management + prop protector: Trade Assist Prop Protector MT5
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator Specifications Table
Below are the detailed specifications of the Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator:
|
Category
|
Harmonic Pattern - Candlestick - Classic & Chart Patterns
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
At a Glance: Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator
The Dragon Harmonic Pattern appears in both bullish and bearish forms, each with clear visual distinctions:
- Bullish Dragon Pattern: Seen as a blue "W" shape, indicating a potential start of an upward market trend.
- Bearish Dragon Pattern: Takes the shape of a pink "M", often signaling an impending downward trend.
Bullish Dragon Pattern
On the 1-hour chart of Silver versus the US Dollar (XAG/USD), the bullish Dragon pattern becomes apparent. After price corrections at points "A" and "B", the structure finishes at point "D", after which the price starts rising.
Bearish Dragon Pattern
According to the 1-hour chart of Polkadot (DOT/USD), once the pattern reaches point "D", the market reverses downward. This behavior aligns with the expected reversal nature of the Dragon pattern.
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator Settings
The following parameters can be customized within the Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator:
- Minimum Length of Wave (candle): Sets the minimum number of candles required to form a wave
- Num of Previous Pivot: Defines how many previous candles are used to locate pivot points
- Show Lines: Turn the visibility of pattern lines on or off
- Break Pivot: Show or hide lines of broken pivot levels
- Original pivot to broken pivot (Pipet): Distance allowed between original and broken pivots
- Shift: Moves the entire pattern forward or backward on the chart
- Bullish Pattern: Enable display of bullish Bat patterns
- Bearish Pattern: Enable display of bearish Bat patterns
- Custom Color Lines (Bullish Harmonic): Choose the color for bullish pattern lines
- Custom Color Lines (Bearish Harmonic): Choose the color for bearish pattern lines
- Custom Color of Text: Define the text and label colors
Conclusion
The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator can automatically detect and draw both bullish and bearish Dragon formations. As a powerful harmonic pattern indicator for MT5, it helps visualize reversal zones and improve technical analysis. Additionally, it supports traders in identifying optimal entry points across different markets such as Forex, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.