All In One Divergence Indicator MT5

5

All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful analytical utility tailored for spotting divergence patterns across various price charts. This MT5-based tool enables traders to pinpoint potential turning points in the market with minimal effort.

Equipped with eight integrated oscillators—including RSI, CCI, and other momentum-based indicators—this divergence tool offers immediate visual trading cues directly on the price action.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

All In One Divergence Indicator Features

Explore the standout features of this tool in the summary below:

Category

Oscillator - Signal Generator - Forecast Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Leading - Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

Universal: Crypto - Forex - Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

This advanced MetaTrader 5 oscillator autonomously scans for both hidden and standard divergences, overlaying them directly onto your chart interface. By default, the tool is configured to track divergence using the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and supports operation across any selected timeframe.

  • Blue lines denote bullish divergence
  • Pink lines represent bearish divergence

 

Behavior in Bullish Trends

In an upward market setup, the indicator panel flags a bullish divergence and activates a buy signal. Confirmation can be observed through increasing green histogram bars and a movement above the zero line, signaling added confirmation for entry.

 

Behavior in Bearish Trends

On a 5-minute AUD/JPY chart, once the indicator detects a bearish divergence, the downtrend begins to unfold. The growing intensity of red bars can serve as a confirming indicator of strengthening downward momentum.

 

All In One Divergence Indicator Settings

The adjustable configuration parameters are listed below:

  • Type Of Indicator: Selection of divergence engine
  • Number of candles for Pivots calculation: Defines the pivot range
  • Maximum/Minimum distance between pivots: Controls detection sensitivity
  • Number of divergences from pivot: Sets how many divergences to detect
  • Indicator Line Break Count: Indicator lines confirming divergence
  • Shift: Price displacement value
  • Sell Divergence: Color for bearish divergence display
  • Buy Divergence: Color for bullish divergence display
  • Width: Line width settings
  • RSI Period: Relative Strength Index parameter
  • Applied price: Price source for indicator inputs
  • CCI Period: Commodity Channel Index parameter
  • MACD Inputs: MACD setup values
  • Fast/Slow EMA: Moving average speed configuration
  • Signal SMA: Signal line period
  • STOCHASTIC Inputs: Stochastic oscillator tuning
  • K / D Periods: Sensitivity and smoothing values
  • Slowing: Controls smoothing of stochastic
  • OBV / CMF Inputs: Volume-based indicator settings
  • Used Periods: Timeframe selection for analysis
  • Type Of Volumes: Choice of volume data
  • TSI Inputs: Settings for the True Strength Index
    • TSI smoothing period 1: Primary smoothing
    • TSI smoothing period 2: Secondary smoothing
    • Price: Source of input for TSI calculations

 

Conclusion

The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a robust solution for detecting divergence-based market shifts with high precision. By combining several oscillator signals and automating the detection of both regular and hidden divergence setups, this indicator enhances technical analysis for traders across all financial markets.

Recensioni 4
Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:25 
 

great product

Marlon David Cardona Paniagua
18
Marlon David Cardona Paniagua 2025.07.26 21:26 
 

I do like this indicator since it helps the reading of the divergences a little bit easier and it could be a great compliment with your strategy

