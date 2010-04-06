Remote Trade Copier TEST

Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.

Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on separate systems in different locations.

This tool is incredibly convenient as it eliminates the need for a personal server when operating remotely.

It fully supports order modifications , pending orders , and trailing stop .

You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.

In remote mode, the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero. Key Features: Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT5 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.

Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of client accounts.

Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.

Dual Mode Operation: Works flawlessly in both local and remote environments.

Telegram Server Integration: In remote mode, a powerful and secure Telegram-based server acts as the bridge, ensuring reliable trade transmission even across different locations.

High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.

Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.

Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.

