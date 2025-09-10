Remote Trade Copier TEST

Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.

Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on separate systems in different locations.

MT4 Version (Only Local)
MT5 Version (Only Local)
MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote)
MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote)

  • This tool is incredibly convenient as it eliminates the need for a personal server when operating remotely.
  • It fully supports order modifications, pending orders, and trailing stop.
  • You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.

In remote mode, the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero. After purchase, ask how to activate it.

Key Features:

  • Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT5 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.
  • Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of client accounts.
  • Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.
  • Dual Mode Operation: Works flawlessly in both local and remote environments.
  • Telegram Server Integration: In remote mode, a powerful and secure Telegram-based server acts as the bridge, ensuring reliable trade transmission even across different locations.
  • High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.
  • Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.

Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.

How to use?

Using the tool is simple. Just run it in master mode on the master account and in slave mode on the slave account, then enter the master account number into the slave account. Ensure that the copy mode (local or remote) is the same on both accounts.

For those who want to provide trade signals to clients without requiring them to install this tool, we offer a unique option:  Free version of the tool specifically for the slave account (MT5 and MT4), which can be shared with your clients indefinitely.

This script only works on demo accounts.
Unlimited Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128199

Note: The copy speed in the test version, in remote mode is set with a 3 second delay by default and at least 2 seconds. Copy speed actually depends on your broker ping. Any way, the copy delay in local mode is close to zero.
In remote mode, the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero. After purchase, ask how to activate it

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages


