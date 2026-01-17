Quantum Macd Bolinger EA

Quantum MACD Bollinger EA
Professional Automated Trading System for XAU/USD
📊 OVERVIEW
The Quantum MACD Bollinger EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the XAU/USD (Gold) market. Combining the power of MACD momentum analysis with Bollinger Band volatility detection, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities through multiple confirmation signals.
Built with institutional-grade risk management and adaptive position sizing, this EA is designed for consistent performance in both live trading and proprietary-funded accounts.
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Recommended Setup
Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or ECN brokers with low spreads)
Account Type: Standard, RAW Spread, or Prop Firm Funded Accounts
Lot Sizing Strategy
Initial Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 (for a $1,000 balance)
Scaling Method: Progressive increase in lot size as the balance grows
Risk Management: Automatic position sizing based on equity
Maximum Position Size: Configurable limit to prevent overexposure
🎯 CORE TRADING STRATEGY
Dual Indicator Signal System
1. MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence)
Fast EMA: 12 periods
Slow EMA: 26 periods
Signal Line: 9 periods
Signal Types:
Signal Line Crossovers (bullish/bearish momentum changes)
Zero Line Crossovers (trend confirmation)
Momentum Divergence (early trend reversal detection)
2. Bollinger Bands
Period: 20
Standard Deviation: 2.0
Signal Types:
Band Bounces (oversold/overbought reversals)
Middle Band Breakouts (trend continuation)
Squeeze Patterns (volatility expansion plays)
Multi-Signal Confirmation
The EA generates trading signals through more than 6 different pattern recognition methods, ensuring that only the highest probability configurations are executed. The signals are further validated when both the MACD and Bollinger Bands align, creating "double confirmation" entries.
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
Capital Protection
Stop Loss: Configurable per trade (default: 20 pips)
Breakeven Activation: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry +2 pips after 15 pips of profit
Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection (starts at 10 pips, trails by 5 pips)
Maximum Spread Filter: Rejects entries during high spread conditions (default: 30 pips)
Position Management
Maximum Pending Orders: 5 (prevents grid overload)
Maximum Total Positions: 8 (controls exposure)
Grid Distance: 3 pips between pending orders
Maximum Grid Distance: 15 pips from the current price
Signal Cooling-Off: Minimum 2 bars between signals (prevents over-trading)
Control of Session
Trading Hours: Configurable time filter (default: 1:00 - 23:00)
Intelligent Execution: Avoids periods of low liquidity
Margin Protection: Pre-trade margin calculation prevents account strain
💼 IDEAL FOR PROP FIRMS CHALLENGES
This EA is optimized for funded account programs such as:
FTMO
The5%ers
FundedNext
Other prop trading firms
Why It Works for Prop Firms: ✅ Conservative risk per trade (0.5% default risk)
✅ Controlled drawdown through breakeven and trailing stops
✅ No martingale or high-risk strategies
✅ Consistent, rule-based entries (no emotional trading)
✅ Proven track record on XAU/USD M5 timeframe
📈 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS
Trading Style
Type: Scalping/Trading Intraday momentum trading
Frequency: Multiple signals per day during active sessions
Maintenance Time: Minutes to hours (typically not overnight)
Capital Efficiency
Initial Balance: $1,000 minimum
Recommended Balance: $2,000+ for optimal performance
Lot Progression:
$1,000 → 0.20-0.30 lots
$2,000 → 0.40-0.60 lots
$5,000 → 1.00-1.50 lots
Scales proportionally with balance growth
🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Fully Configurable Parameters
MACD Configuration (Fast, Slow, Signal periods)
Bollinger Band Configuration (Period, Deviation)
Enable/Disable Individual Signal Types
Money Management (Fixed Lot or % of Risk)
Grid spacing and limits
Stop loss, breakeven, and trailing parameters
Trading hours restrictions
Visual settings (background color, candlestick painting)
Signal flexibility
Users can enable/disable:
MACD Cross Signal
MACD Zero Cross
MACD Divergence
BB Bounce
BB Breakout
BB Squeeze
This allows traders to optimize the EA for current market conditions or personal preferences.
🌟 KEY ADVANTAGES
✅ Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines momentum and volatility analysis
✅ Intelligent Risk Management: Automated breakeven and trailing stops
✅ Prop Firm Compatible: Meets strict risk management requirements
✅ Optimized for IC Markets: Tested under low-spread ECN conditions
✅ Scalable: Works from $1,000 to $100,000+ accounts
✅ Zero-Intervention Trading: Fully automated execution and management
✅ Visual Feedback: Optional candlestick coloring for signal visualization
✅ Risk-Free Overnight: Designed for intraday trading
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uptime and minimal latency
Low Spread Essential: Best performance on brokers with tight spreads on XAU/USD (IC Markets, Pepperstone, etc.)
News Awareness: Consider pausing the EA during news events Important news stories impacting gold
© 2026 Worldinversor - All Rights Reserved