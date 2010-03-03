ORO Killer
🏆 KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor
📊 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
⚡ Superior Performance
Annual Return: 200%
Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)
Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively
Controlled Drawdown: Advanced Risk Management
💰 Smart Capital Management
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Base Lot: 0.01 for every $1,000
Scalability: +0.01 lot for every additional $1,000
Automatic Management: No manual intervention required
🔧 Technical Settings
Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index)
ADX Period: 14
Minimum ADX Value: 30 (confirms strong trend)
Trading Distance: 50 pips
Martingale System: Built-in for recovery
🏛️ RECOMMENDED BROKER
IC-Markets
📈 TRADING STRATEGY
Advanced Methodology
The Killer XAU/USD EA uses a multi-dimensional strategy that combines:
ADX Trend Analysis
Identifies strong trends (ADX > 30)
Filters out sideways movements
Optimizes entry points
Distance Management
50 pips separation between trades
Avoids overtrading
Maximizes quality opportunities
Recovery System
Controlled Martingale (0.10 base lot)
Profit Stop ($20)
Integrated Capital Protection
H1 Timeframe - The Key to Success
Less Noise: Filters out erratic short-term movements
Higher Accuracy: More reliable signals
Better Management: Sufficient time for analysis
Optimal for XAU/USD: Captures significant gold movements
⚙️ CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
Parameter Value Description
Base Lot 0.01 Lot per $1,000 Capital
Martingale Lot 0.10 Increase in Recovery Trades
Distance 50 pips Separation between Trades
ADX Period 14 Indicator Settings
ADX Value 30 Strong Trend Filter
Profit Close $20 Automatic Close on Profit
Magic Number 2707 Unique EA Identifier
🎯 RISK MANAGEMENT
Multi-Layer Protection System
Minimum Capital Defined: $1,000 for safe trading
Proportional Scaling: Lots adjusted to capital
Profit Close: Automatically protects profits
ADX Filter: Only trades on confirmed trends
Safety Distance: 50 pips between trades
📊 HISTORICAL RESULTS
2024 Performance
Annual Return: 200%
Successful Trades: 78%
Maximum Drawdown: <15%
Profit Factor: 2.8
Mathematical Expectation: Positive
🔥 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
Why choose Killer XAU/USD?
Total Specialization
Designed exclusively for XAU/USD
Optimized for gold characteristics
Deep market knowledge
Proven profitability
200% annualized return
Consistent results
Extensive backtesting
Automatic management
No manual intervention
24/5 trading
Intelligent risk management
Scalability
Grows with your capital
Automatic lot adjustment
Adaptable to different accounts
💡 INSTALLATION AND CONFIGURATION
Quick steps:
Download the EA's .ex4 file
Copy to the MQL4/Experts folder
Restart MetaTrader 4
Apply to the XAU/USD H1 chart
Configure parameters based on capital
Enable automatic trading
