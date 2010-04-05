Elephant Eurusd

Elephant EUR/USD -

Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points.

Trading Requirements:

Currency pair: EUR/USD only
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot
Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution
Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable distance between orders (30 pips by default), a defined monetary profit target ($60), and an optional controlled martingale system (multiplier 2.0) for recovery optimization. The EA analyzes the candlestick body size (minimum 5 pips) to confirm the strength of signals and avoid trading in low volatility or sideways market conditions.

Technical Features:

Virtual stop loss system with emergency protection
Built-in real-time spread meter
Automatic base and martingale lot management
Customizable magic number for multi-strategy trading
Supports extensive backtesting
Specifically optimized for the EUR/USD
Developed by WorldInversor
Produits recommandés
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Avatar EA1 Trend Following
Thiti Bunsin
Experts
Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the   Trend Following Strategy   combined with   vertical Griding entry points   on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Experts
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Mix Gold Strategy M1
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1.Strategy Selection: Choose a trading strategy
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
SignalFxPro Fibonacci EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
Fibonacci Retracement EA is a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor that trades Forex using the most reliable and time-tested tool in technical analysis – Fibonacci retracement and extension levels . This EA continuously scans the market for swing highs and swing lows , plots Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%), and enters trades when price retraces into key zones with candlestick confirmation. It then manages trades automatically with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and m
Exotic Adrenalins
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Seulement 1 exemplaires disponibles à 399$ Prix ​​final : 2000$ Il n'y aura qu'un nombre limité d'exemplaires vendus de cet EA Libérez la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle et portez votre trading à des sommets sans précédent avec le   Luna AI Pro EA   , le robot de trading "mean reverse" le plus avancé du marché. Conçu pour répondre aux besoins des traders chevronnés et des débutants, ce système de pointe piloté par l'IA est équipé d'un large éventail de fonctio
Arena Breakout MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Experts
Arena Breakout is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements. The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Arena Breakout identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are ba
Fibo Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor Overview FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a ve
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Experts
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Experts
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
EA Legion
Svyatoslav Kucher
3.67 (3)
Experts
EA Legion is an automatic advisor that uses order averaging to prevent losses after the price moves in the opposite direction from the initial entry. The main feature of the EA is the ability to open multiple positions, which consist of a series of orders. Each position is monitored,and the advisor can close them upon reaching a profit, based on signals, or all positions together based on total profit. The averaging of series orders itself is also not standard, and consists of lists, there are
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
Trend Follower MQLSquare MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
3 (1)
Experts
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen ! Introducing the Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently waits
FREE
Bank Averaging Scalper EA
Yaw Owusu Ampong
Experts
Bank Averaging Scalper EA  will turn your losing trades into winners using a unique hedging, averaging and martingale strategy. The algorithm the EA uses keeps drawdown to a very minimal level. Once the initial trade moves into negative territory, on change in signal, the recovery mechanism will kick in: it will place a limited amount of same directional trades at the signal, until all of them can be closed with a specified gain that has been input in the EA parameter. The EA will continue to tr
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (62)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $225 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec OpenAI Martini AI EA est un Expert Advisor de trading avancé conçu pour les paires AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD et USDCHF. Il privilégie la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité évolutive. Martini AI EA intègre une stratégie de scalping rigoureuse, optimisée par les réseaux neuronaux, l'apprentissage automatique et des analyses basées sur l'IA, basées sur la dernière technologie ChatGPT. Cela garantit une prise de décision adaptative, un trading
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Pure AI MT4
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Conseiller de trading unique pour la paire EURUSD Il repose sur une architecture dans laquelle chaque décision de trading n'est pas prise par un algorithme monolithique, mais résulte de l'interaction de blocs logiques indépendants : filtres d'indicateurs, conditions d'entrée, de sortie et règles de contrôle. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le guide d'installation et les instructions de configuration. Caractéristiques principales : modularité et flexibili
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Le Scalper de Précision pour XAUUSD Signal en direct : Cliquez ici Version MT5 : Téléchargez ici Offre spéciale de lancement : Pendant les 3 premiers jours suivant la sortie de la version MT4, Squid X sera disponible au prix promotionnel de 399 $, avant de revenir à son prix normal de 777 $ — identique à la version MT5. Bonjour, traders ! Je suis Squid X, un expert advisor entièrement automatisé, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de l’or (XAU/USD). Mon cœur repose sur l’action du p
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
3 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Une solution de trading de l'or sûre et efficace Promotion de lancement Il ne reste que 1 copies au prix actuel !  Prochain prix : 699.99 $  Prix final : 1999.99 $  Version MT5 Bonjour ! Je suis EA Gold Blitz   , le deuxième EA de la famille Diamond Forex Group, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Avec des fonctionnalités exceptionnelles et une approche axée sur la sécurité, je promets de fournir une expérience de trading de l'or durable et efficace pour les
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
Promotion spéciale pour Dynamic Pips EA ! Offre à durée limitée : • 20 % de réduction sur Dynamic Pips EA — maintenant à seulement 960 USD , avec 8 activations incluses. De plus : • Recevez une copie gratuite de Boring Pips EA (version MT4 ou MT5) si vous ne la possédez pas encore. • 10 % de réduction supplémentaire si vous êtes déjà client. Dépêchez-vous ! Offre limitée aux 10 premiers acheteurs ou jusqu’au 15 octobre , selon la première échéance atteinte. Pour plus d’information
QuantBandEA
Ngo Manh Quan
Experts
QuantBand_EA – Smart & Safe Trading Solution Introduction QuantBand_EA is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that automates Forex trading by combining proven technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands, RSI, volume analysis , and multiple intelligent filters. The EA is focused on safety, stability, and efficiency – suitable for both beginners and professional traders. Entry Signals The EA continuously scans the market to identify high-volume areas and high-probability reversal zones – these are wh
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
Plus de l'auteur
Scalpeer Deriv
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Hello traders! I'm here to introduce you to a new project called (Scalpeer Deriv) which is based on trend hunting on M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 and H4 time frames!!! for DERIV pairs (SYNTHETIC INDICES) Volatility 75, Boom 1000, Crash 1000, Crash 500, Boom 500, Crash 300, and Boom 300 with Volume 5 and Time 500 parameters providing buy and sell signals to hunt a good trend!!! Highly recommended! The first 5 copies will cost $149 / Final price $299!!
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
Volatility 75 Trend
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Volatility 75 Trend - Specialized Technical Indicator Overview The Volatility 75 Trend is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for trading synthetic indices, particularly the Volatility 75 (V75). This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide accurate trend signals and timely alerts in highly volatile markets. Key Features 1. Adaptive Trend Algorithm Uses the Average True Range (ATR) as a basis for calculating dynamic support and resistance levels Impleme
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis