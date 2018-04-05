Quantum Macd Bolinger EA

Quantum MACD Bollinger EA

Professional Automated Trading System for XAU/USD

📊 OVERVIEW

The Quantum MACD Bollinger EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the XAU/USD (Gold) market. Combining the power of MACD momentum analysis with Bollinger Band volatility detection, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities through multiple confirmation signals.





Built with institutional-grade risk management and adaptive position sizing, this EA is designed for consistent performance in both live trading and proprietary-funded accounts.





⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Recommended Setup

Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or ECN brokers with low spreads)

Account Type: Standard, RAW Spread, or Prop Firm Funded Accounts

Lot Sizing Strategy

Initial Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 (for a $1,000 balance)

Scaling Method: Progressive increase in lot size as the balance grows

Risk Management: Automatic position sizing based on equity

Maximum Position Size: Configurable limit to prevent overexposure

🎯 CORE TRADING STRATEGY

Dual Indicator Signal System

1. MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence)





Fast EMA: 12 periods

Slow EMA: 26 periods

Signal Line: 9 periods

Signal Types:

Signal Line Crossovers (bullish/bearish momentum changes)

Zero Line Crossovers (trend confirmation)

Momentum Divergence (early trend reversal detection)

2. Bollinger Bands





Period: 20

Standard Deviation: 2.0

Signal Types:

Band Bounces (oversold/overbought reversals)

Middle Band Breakouts (trend continuation)

Squeeze Patterns (volatility expansion plays)

Multi-Signal Confirmation

The EA generates trading signals through more than 6 different pattern recognition methods, ensuring that only the highest probability configurations are executed. The signals are further validated when both the MACD and Bollinger Bands align, creating "double confirmation" entries.





🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

Capital Protection

Stop Loss: Configurable per trade (default: 20 pips)

Breakeven Activation: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry +2 pips after 15 pips of profit

Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection (starts at 10 pips, trails by 5 pips)

Maximum Spread Filter: Rejects entries during high spread conditions (default: 30 pips)

Position Management

Maximum Pending Orders: 5 (prevents grid overload)

Maximum Total Positions: 8 (controls exposure)

Grid Distance: 3 pips between pending orders

Maximum Grid Distance: 15 pips from the current price

Signal Cooling-Off: Minimum 2 bars between signals (prevents over-trading)

Control of Session

Trading Hours: Configurable time filter (default: 1:00 - 23:00)

Intelligent Execution: Avoids periods of low liquidity

Margin Protection: Pre-trade margin calculation prevents account strain

💼 IDEAL FOR PROP FIRMS CHALLENGES

This EA is optimized for funded account programs such as:





FTMO

The5%ers

FundedNext

Other prop trading firms

Why It Works for Prop Firms: ✅ Conservative risk per trade (0.5% default risk)

✅ Controlled drawdown through breakeven and trailing stops

✅ No martingale or high-risk strategies

✅ Consistent, rule-based entries (no emotional trading)

✅ Proven track record on XAU/USD M5 timeframe





📈 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

Trading Style

Type: Scalping/Trading Intraday momentum trading

Frequency: Multiple signals per day during active sessions

Maintenance Time: Minutes to hours (typically not overnight)

Capital Efficiency

Initial Balance: $1,000 minimum

Recommended Balance: $2,000+ for optimal performance

Lot Progression:

$1,000 → 0.20-0.30 lots

$2,000 → 0.40-0.60 lots

$5,000 → 1.00-1.50 lots

Scales proportionally with balance growth

🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Fully Configurable Parameters

MACD Configuration (Fast, Slow, Signal periods)

Bollinger Band Configuration (Period, Deviation)

Enable/Disable Individual Signal Types

Money Management (Fixed Lot or % of Risk)

Grid spacing and limits

Stop loss, breakeven, and trailing parameters

Trading hours restrictions

Visual settings (background color, candlestick painting)

Signal flexibility