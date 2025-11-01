Danesha Xauusd

Danesha Xauusd EA
Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD)
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Pair: XAU/USD exclusively
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD
Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts)

Overview
Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging down.

IMPORTANT: The EA comes with default parameters, but for proper operation on XAU/USD H1 and compatibility with Prop Firms, it MUST be configured with the following parameters:

Required Configuration
Strategy Parameters
FastEMA = 13
SlowEMA = 21
RSIPeriod = 3
RSILevel = 50
UseRSIOnly = false

### Trading Parameters

LotSize = 0.20
UseAutoLotSize = false
RiskPercent = 2.0
MaxInitialOrders = 2
UseBuyStop = true
BuyStopDistance = 20
OrderSpacing = 10
TakeProfitPips = 30
UseStopLoss = false
StopLossPips = 20
CloseInProfitAuto = true
MagicNumber = 72345
Slippage = 1
UseAlerts = true
TradeComment = "Danesha_BuyStop"
```

### Expiration Parameters
```
Hours_Util_Pending_Order_Expirer = 2
```

### Recovery Parameters
```
UseRecoverySystem = true
MaxRecoveryOrders = 15
LossThresholdPips = 50
RecoveryDistance = 30
LotMultiplier = 0.5
Trading Strategy
Entry Signals
The EA generates buy signals when:

Fast EMA (13) crosses above the slow EMA (21)
RSI (period 3) exceeds the 50 level
Combines both indicators for confirmation of an uptrend
Execution
Opens 2 Buy Stop orders separated by 10 pips
Each order is placed 20 pips above the current price
Pending orders expire in 2 hours if not executed
Fixed lot size of 0.20 per initial order
Position Management
Take Profit: 30 pips per order
Stop Loss: Disabled (UseStopLoss = false)
Automatic Closure: When the total profit of all positions is positive
Recovery System
When accumulated positions are 50 pips down:

Activates the averaging down system
Places new orders every 30 pips down
Each recovery order uses a lot size of 0.20 × 1.5 = 0.30 (multiplied by 0.5)
Maximum 15 recovery orders
Objective: Reduce the average price to recover when the market rebounds
Capital Requirements
Minimum Balance
Absolute Minimum: $5,000 USD
Recommended for Prop Firms: $5,000 - $10,000 USD
Justification
With lot size With a margin of 0.20 and up to 17 possible orders (2 initial + 15 recovery), the system requires sufficient margin to:

Withstand temporary drawdowns
Maintain all recovery positions
Comply with Prop Firm drawdown limits (typically 10% daily)
Prop Firm compatibility
This EA is specifically configured to:

✅ Respect conservative risk limits
✅ Automatic profit closure (protects gains)
✅ No aggressive martingale (0.5x multiplier is moderate)
✅ Controlled recovery system
✅ Works with $5K and $10K accounts

System Advantages
Proven Strategy: Optimized configuration for gold on the H1 timeframe
Intelligent Management: Automatic profit closure protects gains
Controlled Recovery: System limited to 15 levels prevents overexposure
Prop Firm Ready: Designed to comply with funding rules
No manual intervention: 100% automated once configured
