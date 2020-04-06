Quantum Macd Bolinger MT4

Quantum MACD Bollinger EA

Professional Trading System for XAUUSD

Quantum MACD Bollinger is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD), combining the power of MACD momentum indicators with Bollinger Band volatility analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities.





Key Features

Dual Indicator Synergy: Integrates MACD crossover signals, zero line crossovers, and Bollinger Band bounce/breakout/compression patterns for precise entry timing

Multi-Signal Architecture: Detects multiple signal types, including MACD trend reversals, Bollinger Band bounces, mid-band breakouts, and compression expansions

Intelligent Grid Management: Advanced pending order system with configurable grid spacing and maximum position limits

Comprehensive Risk Controls: Breakeven automation, trailing stop functionality, spread filtering, and session control by time slot

Visual Signal Confirmation: Candlestick painting highlights detected signals on the chart for easy monitoring

Recommended Setup

Primary Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimal Timeframes: M1, M5 (recommended), works on all timeframes

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Account Types: Compatible with retail brokers and proprietary accounts Firms

Trading Approach

The Expert Advisor (EA) employs a systematic grid-based strategy using pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) triggered by confirmed MACD and Bollinger Band signals. Built-in protections include maximum spread limits, position number restrictions, trading time filters, and automatic breakeven/trailing stop management.





Money Management

Flexible lot sizing with fixed lot options and percentage-based risk. The default setting uses a conservative risk of 0.5% per trade with a 20-pip stop loss and a smart trailing stop that starts at 10 pips of profit.



