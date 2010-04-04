Exodia Eurusd Project
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Exodia Project EUR/USD
Overview
Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting.
Technical Specifications
Required Configuration
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)
Currency Pair: EUR/USD only
Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)
Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD
Version: 2.0
Configurable Trading Parameters
Lot Management
Base Lot: 0.10 (configurable)
Martingale Lot: 1.00 (progressive recovery system)
Entry Strategy
Buy/Sell Distance: 30 pips (separation between orders)
Minimum Candlestick Size: 5 pips (volatility filter)
Technical Indicators
Main EMA: 21 periods (average trend)
Trend EMA: 200 periods (main trend)
Risk Management
Take Profit: $40 USD per trade
Magic Number: 5090 (unique identifier)
Advanced Features System Features
Integrated Features
Spread Meter: Continuous monitoring of market conditions
Test Indicators: Signal validation system
Event Management: Optimized tick and trade control
Virtual Stops: Advanced protection system (configurable)
Code Architecture
Object-Oriented Programming: Modular and scalable structure
Constant System: Centralized parameter configuration
Optimized Memory Management: Efficient real-time performance
Historical Performance
Backtesting Results
Period Analyzed: Last year (12 months)
Profitability: +200%
Traded Pair: EUR/USD
Timeframe: H1
Trading Strategy
The EA uses a technical approach based on:
Trend Analysis: Combination of EMAs from different periods
Volatility Filters: Candlestick body size validation
Distance Management: Control of order spacing
Recovery System: Controlled martingale implementation
Advantages Competitive
✅ Specialization: Specifically optimized for EUR/USD
✅ Accessible capital: Trading from $1,000 USD
✅ Complete automation: No manual intervention required
✅ Integrated risk management: Automatic loss controls
✅ Proven performance: Solid backtesting history
This Expert Advisor represents an advanced algorithmic trading tool designed for traders looking to automate their EUR/USD market trading with a disciplined and systematic approach.