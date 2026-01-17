Quantum Macd Bolinger EA

Quantum MACD Bollinger EA
Professional Automated Trading System for XAU/USD
📊 OVERVIEW
The Quantum MACD Bollinger EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the XAU/USD (Gold) market. Combining the power of MACD momentum analysis with Bollinger Band volatility detection, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities through multiple confirmation signals.

Built with institutional-grade risk management and adaptive position sizing, this EA is designed for consistent performance in both live trading and proprietary-funded accounts.

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Recommended Setup
Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or ECN brokers with low spreads)
Account Type: Standard, RAW Spread, or Prop Firm Funded Accounts
Lot Sizing Strategy
Initial Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 (for a $1,000 balance)
Scaling Method: Progressive increase in lot size as the balance grows
Risk Management: Automatic position sizing based on equity
Maximum Position Size: Configurable limit to prevent overexposure
🎯 CORE TRADING STRATEGY
Dual Indicator Signal System
1. MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence)

Fast EMA: 12 periods
Slow EMA: 26 periods
Signal Line: 9 periods
Signal Types:
Signal Line Crossovers (bullish/bearish momentum changes)
Zero Line Crossovers (trend confirmation)
Momentum Divergence (early trend reversal detection)
2. Bollinger Bands

Period: 20
Standard Deviation: 2.0
Signal Types:
Band Bounces (oversold/overbought reversals)
Middle Band Breakouts (trend continuation)
Squeeze Patterns (volatility expansion plays)
Multi-Signal Confirmation
The EA generates trading signals through more than 6 different pattern recognition methods, ensuring that only the highest probability configurations are executed. The signals are further validated when both the MACD and Bollinger Bands align, creating "double confirmation" entries.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
Capital Protection
Stop Loss: Configurable per trade (default: 20 pips)
Breakeven Activation: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry +2 pips after 15 pips of profit
Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection (starts at 10 pips, trails by 5 pips)
Maximum Spread Filter: Rejects entries during high spread conditions (default: 30 pips)
Position Management
Maximum Pending Orders: 5 (prevents grid overload)
Maximum Total Positions: 8 (controls exposure)
Grid Distance: 3 pips between pending orders
Maximum Grid Distance: 15 pips from the current price
Signal Cooling-Off: Minimum 2 bars between signals (prevents over-trading)
Control of Session
Trading Hours: Configurable time filter (default: 1:00 - 23:00)
Intelligent Execution: Avoids periods of low liquidity
Margin Protection: Pre-trade margin calculation prevents account strain
💼 IDEAL FOR PROP FIRMS CHALLENGES
This EA is optimized for funded account programs such as:

FTMO
The5%ers
FundedNext
Other prop trading firms
Why It Works for Prop Firms: ✅ Conservative risk per trade (0.5% default risk)
✅ Controlled drawdown through breakeven and trailing stops
✅ No martingale or high-risk strategies
✅ Consistent, rule-based entries (no emotional trading)
✅ Proven track record on XAU/USD M5 timeframe

📈 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS
Trading Style
Type: Scalping/Trading Intraday momentum trading
Frequency: Multiple signals per day during active sessions
Maintenance Time: Minutes to hours (typically not overnight)
Capital Efficiency
Initial Balance: $1,000 minimum
Recommended Balance: $2,000+ for optimal performance
Lot Progression:
$1,000 → 0.20-0.30 lots
$2,000 → 0.40-0.60 lots
$5,000 → 1.00-1.50 lots
Scales proportionally with balance growth
🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Fully Configurable Parameters
MACD Configuration (Fast, Slow, Signal periods)
Bollinger Band Configuration (Period, Deviation)
Enable/Disable Individual Signal Types
Money Management (Fixed Lot or % of Risk)
Grid spacing and limits
Stop loss, breakeven, and trailing parameters
Trading hours restrictions
Visual settings (background color, candlestick painting)
Signal flexibility

Users can enable/disable:

MACD Cross Signal

MACD Zero Cross

MACD Divergence

BB Bounce

BB Breakout

BB Squeeze

This allows traders to optimize the EA for current market conditions or personal preferences.


🌟 KEY ADVANTAGES

✅ Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines momentum and volatility analysis

✅ Intelligent Risk Management: Automated breakeven and trailing stops

✅ Prop Firm Compatible: Meets strict risk management requirements

✅ Optimized for IC Markets: Tested under low-spread ECN conditions

✅ Scalable: Works from $1,000 to $100,000+ accounts

✅ Zero-Intervention Trading: Fully automated execution and management

✅ Visual Feedback: Optional candlestick coloring for signal visualization

✅ Risk-Free Overnight: Designed for intraday trading


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uptime and minimal latency

Low Spread Essential: Best performance on brokers with tight spreads on XAU/USD (IC Markets, Pepperstone, etc.)

News Awareness: Consider pausing the EA during news events Important news stories impacting gold

© 2026 Worldinversor - All Rights Reserved

Prodotti consigliati
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è un puro scalper di tendenza per XAUUSD sul timeframe M5 , basato sull’incrocio tra una media mobile corta MA(5) e una media mobile lunga configurabile, con un meccanismo aggressivo di “profit-burst” che sfrutta al massimo i movimenti direzionali forti. Quando un nuovo incrocio di medie sul M5 viene confermato, l’EA apre una prima posizione con lotto fisso 0.01 . Se la MA(5) continua a confermare la stessa direzione e la posiz
MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (1)
Experts
MACD EA for Prop Firms è un Expert Advisor pensato appositamente per superare le challenge di Proprietary Firms come MyForexFunds e ottenere un conto founded. Infatti ha delle funzioni specifiche per rispettare le regole imposte dalle aziende che offrono conti in gestione. - È basato su una strategia con indicatori MACD e EMA che segnalano all'EA quando aprire posizioni - Funziona su tutte le coppie Forex, consigliato su timeframe M5, M6, M10. - L'EA dovrebbe lavorare su VPS 24 ore su 24, 7
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney è un algoritmo complesso e innovativo che utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale in combinazione con l'analisi tecnica tradizionale per prevedere i futuri movimenti di mercato dei simboli GBPUSD e USDJPY . Questo Expert Advisor si avvale di reti neurali ricorrenti, in particolare di cellule a memoria a lungo termine, che vengono addestrate utilizzando i dati degli indicatori dell'analisi tecnica. Grazie a questo metodo, l'EA è in grado di apprendere quali indicatori sono più rilevanti per i
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.5 (8)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
Vendo questo robot a malincuore perché funziona molto bene, ma ho bisogno di capitale iniziale per vivere. Una volta raggiunto il mio obiettivo di capitale, il prezzo sarà estremamente alto per evitare acquisti (9999999$). Tuttavia, rimarrà disponibile e aggiornato per gli acquirenti precedenti. Questo robot negozia tre coppie di valute simultaneamente per coprirsi dalle fluttuazioni del mercato. Non dimenticare di inviarmi un messaggio per ottenere il file di configurazione (.set) del robot. I
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Bit Bot
Arash Panahi
Experts
BitBot – Robot di Trading Avanzato per BTCUSD sul Grafico H1 BitBot è un robot di trading intelligente e adattivo progettato specificamente per Bitcoin (BTCUSD) sul timeframe H1. Basato esclusivamente sull'analisi tecnica, BitBot enfatizza decisioni di trading precise tramite strategie basate sui volumi — un fattore cruciale nel mercato volatile delle criptovalute. Il cuore della logica di BitBot è l'analisi in tempo reale dei volumi di trading di Bitcoin e delle principali altcoin. Monitorando
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Filtra i falsi segnali e il rumore. Zero-Grid: Nessuna martingala o griglia. Gestione matematica del
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illus
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una gran
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente dal broker Si sviluppa indipendente Mostra backtest molto
Altri dall’autore
Ichimoku Gold Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Ichimoku Gold Scalper EA Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview Ichimoku Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with an intelligent grid system. It includes advanced risk management and is ideal for funding accounts. Main Features Ichimoku Filtering Uses the 5 Ichimoku lines to confirm trends Only trades when all signals are aligned Respects the Kumo cloud as support/resist
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Level Hard Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control. Main Features Trading Strategy Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances Adaptive Trailing Stop: Pro
Level Slow Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD General Description LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth. Main Features Controlled Trading Strategy Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks an
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Scalper Sniper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 OVERVIEW Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio. MAIN FEATURES Trading Strategy Type: Precision Scalping w
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
ADX Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ADX Scalper XAU/USD Overview ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts. Main Features Trading Strategy Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index) Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction Order System: BuyStop and
Making Scalper Hard GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD Description Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market. Key Features Multi-Strategy System The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:
Ichimoku Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Operating P
OBV Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
OBV Scalper GOLD MT4 Description OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities. The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops. ️ Technical Specifications Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe:
Bolinger Sniper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Bollinger Scalper Gold EA General Information Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold Version: 2.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Developer: Worldinversor 2025 System Description Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and overso
Stochastic Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4 Description A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management. Key Features Intelligent Trading System Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5 Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders Double confirmat
Emas Gold Sniper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMAS GOLD SNIPER Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system. This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price mo
Psar MAC PRO
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
PSAR MAC PRO Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots DESCRIPTION PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-pr
Magic Vac
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Multi-Strategy System Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers RSI: Overboug
Machine Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Machine Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Machine Scalper XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD) using high-precision scalping strategies. Developed with adaptive machine learning technology, this EA combines proven technical indicators with artificial intelligence to maximize trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Trading System Adaptive Machine Learning: The
HFT Scalper Premium Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD Professional Description HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) using a high-frequency grid scalping strategy. This automated system uses strategically placed pending orders to capture market movements in both directions. Key Features Strategy: Grid trading with configurable entry levels Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) - optimized for a balance between signal frequency and quality Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Quantum Macd Bolinger MT4
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum MACD Bollinger EA Professional Trading System for XAUUSD Quantum MACD Bollinger is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD), combining the power of MACD momentum indicators with Bollinger Band volatility analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Dual Indicator Synergy: Integrates MACD crossover signals, zero line crossovers, and Bollinger Band bounce/breakout/compression patterns for precise entry timing Mult
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicatori
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione