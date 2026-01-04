HFT Scalper Premium Xauusd
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD
Professional Description
HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) using a high-frequency grid scalping strategy. This automated system uses strategically placed pending orders to capture market movements in both directions.
Key Features
Strategy: Grid trading with configurable entry levels
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) - optimized for a balance between signal frequency and quality
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD recommended for proper risk management
Recommended Broker: IC Markets (competitive spreads and fast execution)
Compatible with Prop Firms: Designed to comply with funded account rules
Competitive Advantages
Integrated risk management system with configurable stop loss and take profit
Optional trailing stop to maximize profits in trending markets
Protection against excessive spreads
Automatic lot size adjustment based on available margin
Order limit control to prevent overexposure
Test mode for strategy validation
Recommended Configuration
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable based on capital)
Grid Levels: 3 levels by default
Maximum Spread: 30 pips
Ideal for traders looking to diversify their trading portfolio automated in the gold market, maintaining total control over risk parameters.