Scalper Sniper Xauusd

Sniper Scalper XAUUSD

Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

📊 OVERVIEW

Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio.









🎯 MAIN FEATURES

✅ Trading Strategy

Type: Precision Scalping with Pattern Detection

Consecutive Candlestick Analysis: Identifies rows of 1 candlestick with a minimum body of 2.0 pips

Dual Signals: Entry system with multiple confirmation (eleven-type signal)

Advanced Risk Management: 50-pip Stop Loss and 100-pip Take Profit (1:2 ratio)

Smart Trailing Stop: Triggers at 50 pips of profit and follows at 25 pips

⚙️ Trading Settings

Volume per trade: 0.20 lots (adjustable according to capital)

Trading Hours: 06:00 - 23:00 (optimized for higher volatility sessions)

Magic Number: 2885 (for unique trade identification)

Compatible with: Standard and Funding accounts

📈 SPECIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES

Main Parameters

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) - REQUIRED

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Standard, and Funding accounts

Suggested Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Entry Parameters

Magic Number: 2885

Time Start: 06:00

Time End: 23:00

Signal Type: ONCE

Row Size: 1 candle

Min Body Size: 2.0 pips

Volume Size: 0.20 lots

Stop Loss: 50 pips

Take Profit: 100 pips

Trailing Stop: 25 pips

Trailing Start: 50 pips

Period: M5 (Current)

💼 RISK MANAGEMENT

The EA incorporates a robust risk management system Risk:





Fixed Stop Loss: 50 pips per trade

Take Profit: 100 pips (risk/reward ratio 1:2)

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically triggers when the trade reaches 50 pips of profit, following the price at a 25-pip distance

Capital Protection: Signal verification system to prevent unnecessary trades

🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✔️ XAU/USD Specialization: Exclusively optimized for gold, leveraging its characteristic volatility

✔️ Double Confirmation System: Two sets of signal parameters for greater accuracy

✔️ Intelligent Trailing Stop: Protects profits while allowing gains to run

✔️ Compatible with Funding Brokers: Complies with the rules of most funding companies (FTMO, TopStepTrader, etc.)

✔️ Low Drawdown: Conservative strategy with professional risk management

✔️ Fully Automated: Trades 24/5 without manual intervention





🔧 REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Requirements

Updated MetaTrader 4

Recommended VPS (for uninterrupted 24/7 operation)

Maximum recommended spread: 20 pips

Minimum capital: $1,000 USD (to trade with 0.20 lots)

Recommended Broker

IC Markets - Ideal features:





Competitive spreads on XAU/USD

Fast execution and no requotes

Supports funding accounts

Reliable international regulation

Support for automated trading

Suggested Capital by Volume

0.10 lots: $300 - $500

0.20 lots: $500 - $1,000

0.50 lots: $1,500 - $2,500

1.00 lot: $5,000 - $10,000

🚀 CONCLUSION

Sniper Scalper XAUUSD v1.20 is a professional automated trading solution for traders looking to trade gold with a precise and controlled scalping strategy. Its double confirmation system, advanced risk management, and compatibility with funding brokers make it an ideal tool for both retail traders and professionals seeking to complete funding challenges.





Start trading gold automatically and professionally with Sniper Scalper XAUUSD!