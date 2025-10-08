Poison Slayer EurUsd
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Poison Slayer EUR/USD
General Information
Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Recommended Broker: IC Markets
Currency Pair: EUR/USD
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Minimum Capital: USD $1,000
Version: 1.00
Developer: WorldInversor
System Description
Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strategy that includes controlled martingale recovery.
Key Features
Trading Strategy
Main Indicator: 5-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
Trend Analysis: EMA slope evaluation with configurable parameters
Signal Confirmation: Analysis of 4 consecutive candles to validate directionality
Distance Management: 50-pip separation between trades
Risk and Capital Management
Base Lot: 0.1 lots per initial trade
Martingale Multiplier: 2.0x on recovery trades
Profit Target: $30 USD per trading cycle
Magic Number: 5300 (unique trade ID)
Trading Requirements
Recommended Initial Capital: Minimum USD $1,000
Recommended Broker: IC-Markets
Lot Size for a capital of $1,000 USD: 0.10
System Advantages
✓ Complete Automation: Trade 24/5 without intervention Manual
✓ Fixed Profit Management: Clear target of $30 per cycle
✓ Trend Filtering: Uses EMA to identify market directionality
✓ Optimized for IC Markets: Compatible with broker execution conditions
✓ Unique ID: Magic Number allows multiple EAs on the same account
Configurable Parameters
Parameter Default Value Description
Lots 0.1 Initial lot size
Lots_Martingale 2.0 Recovery multiplier
Distance_pips 50 Separation between orders
Close_Profit_Money 30 Profit target in USD
EMA_period 5 Moving average period
Number_of_Candles 4 Confirmation candles
Slope_of_EMA 10 Slope sensitivity
MagicStart 5300 Magic Number identifier