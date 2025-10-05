Trend Scalper EurUsd

EUR/USD Trend Scalper -
System Description
The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a balance between profitability potential and prudent risk management.
Trading Strategy
Technical Analysis - Double EMA System
The EA uses an exponential moving average crossover system on H1 timeframe to identify trend direction:
Fast EMA: 20 periods (configurable)
Slow EMA: 50 periods (configurable)
Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)
Logic: Identify momentum and confirm the trend by crossing both EMAs on medium-term timeframes
Candle Filter
Confirmation Parameter: Analysis based on candle ID 15
Objective: Reduce false signals and validate consolidated movements before entry
On H1: Represents approximately 15 hours of trend confirmation
Risk Management and Money Management
Base Position Parameters
Lot per trade: 0.1 (configurable)
Stop Loss: 30 pips
Take Profit: 60 pips
Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:2
Risk per Operation: Approximately 3% of the minimum capital ($30 with 0.1 lot)
Advanced Grid Mode
The EA incorporates an optional grid system that allows:
Activation: Configurable (Mode_Grid = true/false)
Distance between orders: 10 pips
Close target for accumulated profit: $100 USD (10% of minimum capital)
Functionality: Allows averaging positions in adverse movements or accumulating profits in extended trends
On H1: Grid orders are executed with greater time separation, reducing the risk of overexposure
Configurable Parameters (Inputs)
Parameter Default Value Description
EA_Name TrendScalper EurUsd EA identifier
Lot 0.1 Lot size per operation
EMA_Fast 20 Periods of the fast moving average
EMA_Slow 50 Periods of the slow moving average
Start_With_Candle_ID 15 Confirmation candle for Entry
SL_pips 30 Stop Loss in pips
TP_pips 60 Take Profit in pips
Mode_Grid true Enable/disable grid mode
Distance_Grid_pips 10 Distance between grid orders
Close_Money_Grid 100 Target profit to close the grid ($)
MagicStart 9150 Magic ID number
Key Features
✓ Trading on H1 Timeframe
Fewer signals but higher quality
Significant reduction in market noise
Ideal for traders who cannot constantly monitor
Compatible with work and other activities
✓ Optimized Minimum Capital
$1,000 USD: Balance between accessibility and professional management
Allows to absorb normal grid system drawdowns
Provides sufficient margin for multiple simultaneous trades
✓ Operational Flexibility
Operates in both trend scalping mode and grid strategy
Fully customizable according to the trader's risk profile
✓ Double-Sided System Confirmation
EMA crossover for trend detection on H1
15-candle filter for robust signal validation
✓ Integrated Risk Management
Defined Stop Loss and Take Profit (1:2 ratio)
Exposure control via fixed lot size
Close by monetary target in grid mode (10% of minimum capital)
Controlled risk per trade (~3%)
✓ Complete Automation
Automatic trade execution 24/5
Autonomous position management
Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
Recommended User Profile
This EA is designed for:
Traders with initial capital of $1,000+ USD looking for professional automation
Medium-term traders who prefer H1 timeframes to reduce stress
Traders with jobs or occupations that cannot monitor tick by tick
Users who value quality signals over quantity
Traders with knowledge of grid systems who want a versatile tool on broader timeframes
Advantages of Trading on H1
✓ Less exposure to market noise
✓ More reliable and confirmed signals
✓ Reduced spread costs (fewer trades)
✓ More flexible time management
✓ Less psychological stress
✓ Compatible with fundamental analysis (medium-impact news)
Important Considerations
⚠️ Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD is required to trade safely, especially with Grid Mode enabled.
⚠️ Grid Mode on H1: When enabled, it may increase market exposure, but the H1 timeframe provides greater leeway. Understanding the associated risk is recommended.
⚠️ Specific Pair: Optimized exclusively for EUR/USD on H1. Performance may vary significantly with other instruments or timeframes.
⚠️ Capital Management: The target is $100 in Grid Mode.
Conclusion
The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is a professional solution designed specifically for trading on the H1 timeframe with an initial capital of $1,000 USD. It combines the robustness of trend analysis with EMAs on medium-term timeframes with the sophistication of an optional grid system, offering an optimal balance between trading opportunities, risk control, and time management. Its H1 configuration makes it especially attractive for traders seeking intelligent automation without the need for constant monitoring, while maintaining a controlled and professional risk profile.