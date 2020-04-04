Killer EurUsd
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management.
Technical Features:
Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification.
Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x).
Risk Control: Configurable distance between buy/sell orders (30 pips by default).
Take Profit: Automatic closing based on monetary target (30 pips by default).
Volatility Filter: Analysis of candle body size (5 pip minimum).
Trading with a minimum capital of 1000 USD x LOT SIZE 0.01 per 1000 USD.
The parameters are configured as shown in the image below.
Used on H1 timeframe for the EUR/USD pair.
- Broker recomendado IC-MARKETS