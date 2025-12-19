Norion Daily Key Levels
- Indicateurs
- Fernando Baratieri
- Version: 1.0
Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way.
The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as:
-
Previous day close
-
Current day open
-
Daily high
-
Daily low
In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies.
These levels are widely used by professional traders as key decision points for price reaction, liquidity, and intraday market structure.
Key Features:
-
Automatic plotting of daily key levels
-
Previous close, daily open, high, and low
-
Clean and professional chart layout
-
Works on any intraday timeframe
-
Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures
How It Helps Traders:
-
Identify important intraday support and resistance areas
-
Improve timing for entries and exits
-
Support breakout and mean-reversion strategies
-
Provide clear daily market context
Norion Daily Key Levels is ideal for traders who operate intraday and require precise daily reference points to guide their decision-making process.