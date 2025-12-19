Norion Daily Key Levels

Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way.

The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as:

  • Previous day close

  • Current day open

  • Daily high

  • Daily low

In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies.

These levels are widely used by professional traders as key decision points for price reaction, liquidity, and intraday market structure.

Key Features:

  • Automatic plotting of daily key levels

  • Previous close, daily open, high, and low

  • Clean and professional chart layout

  • Works on any intraday timeframe

  • Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures

How It Helps Traders:

  • Identify important intraday support and resistance areas

  • Improve timing for entries and exits

  • Support breakout and mean-reversion strategies

  • Provide clear daily market context

Norion Daily Key Levels is ideal for traders who operate intraday and require precise daily reference points to guide their decision-making process.


Plus de l'auteur
Norion Candle Range Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Indicateurs
Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles. By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas. This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquid
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis