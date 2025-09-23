Volatility Master MT5

Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. This is your chance to trade confidently and protect your capital effectively, don't miss the opportunity that you might regret later!

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:
• Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

 Our products are available only on mql5.com.
• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
 We never contact anyone or sell our products privately, or provide any personal trading advice.
Quick Overview
  • Indicator Dashboards - Get live signal of 28 trading assets' volatility of the selected timeframe at a glance.
  • Customizable Symbols – Easily switch between assets in dashboard by just dragging and adjusting symbols in the Market Watch list.
  • Timeframe Flexibility – Analyze market trends using H1 (default), H4, or D1 timeframes.
  • Manual symbol input -  Enter your preferred symbols manually (up to 28) to get it displayed in the dashboard.
  • Dashboard Resizing and Repositioning– Optimized for SD, HD, Full HD, and 4K screens, and can be placed at any of the 4 corners of the chart.
  • User-Friendly Design – Easy highlighted symbols for quicker analysis with one-click chart open option.
  • 5 PC Activation – Use the indicator across 5 PCs with multiple brokers for a seamless trading experience.

    Recommendation: Use this indicator on a separate chart (not where you are placing trades) for an optimal performance.  

      1. Why Volatility Master?

      • Identifies High Volatility Markets:
        Avoid range-bound trading and enter only strong trending markets.

      • Instant Trade Decision Support:
        Get real-time signals indicating whether the market is bullish, bearish, or ranging, and not just whether it is volatile or not.

      • Saves Time and Effort:
        The dashboard consolidates crucial volatility data, reducing analysis time.

      2. Learn More at intraquotes MQL5 Channel

      If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, follow our intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post market-analysis using our powerful indicators to train traders how to study the chart with indicators, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build your confidence with daily market analysis using our indicator so that you can trade without any fear.

      Subscribe to intraquotes MQL5 channel for daily market updates, analysis, and much more.


      3. Who is this indicator for?

      Volatility Master is a perfect tool if you are looking to avoid getting stuck in low-volatile markets and focus on trending assets only. Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, this tool helps identify high-probability trade opportunities in just one glance.


      4. Supported Symbols & Timeframes

      Volatility Master Dashboard shows any symbol that is in the Market Watch list. Dashboard supports all major trading assets, including forex (major & minor pairs), metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, oil, and more. Volatility of 3 timeframes are supported that can be changed from the input settings as per your choice- H1, H4, and D1.

      5. Secret Dashboard Usage Tips

      You can use up to 2 indicator dashboards across 2 separate charts at a time, to monitor up to 56 symbols simultaneously. 

      6. How to Get Started with Volatility Master

      1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.

      2. Install the indicator.

      3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.

      4. Follow the volatility dashboard for live market signals for confident trading.

      7. How do Volatility Master Work?

      Monitors Market Volatility
       Analyzes symbols in real time to detect strong trends.

      Auto-adjustable Dashboard
       To switch between multiple assets, drag and adjust them in the Market Watch list (within top 28 symbols) to get it displayed in the dashboard with ease.

      Provides Actionable Signals (Signal 1)
       Clearly indicates whether a market is trending or ranging.

      Shows Bullish or Bearish Trends (Signal 2)
       Helps you enter trades with confidence.

      One-Click Chart Navigation
       Instantly switch to high-volatility assets.

      Customizable Alerts
       Get notified when market conditions meet your strategy.


      8. Indicator Settings

      Customize Volatility Master as per your preference:

      Manual Symbol Selection

      • Enter your preferred symbols manually to track their volatility of the selected timeframe quickly in the dashboard.

      Timeframe Selection
       Switch between H1, H4, and D1 based on your trading strategy.

      Dashboard Positioning
       Set default X/Y coordinates for a consistent dashboard layout.

      Resizable Dashboard
       Adjust for any screen resolution among the options: Default, and Large.

      Mobile Alerts
       Enable/Disable Mobile Alert (Options: True/False) for instant trade alerts.

      Move & Minimize Option
       Customize display preferences for an optimized chart experience.

      Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

      9. Note for Mobile Alert 

      To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance through MQL5 inbox message.  


      10. Indicator Troubleshooting

      The user guide covers all the topics comprehensively. Inbox us on MQL5 after you purchase the indicator successfully.

      11. Support & Updates
      • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
      • Follow our channel for updates and market insights.
      • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

      Stop wasting time and money in low-volatile markets and start trading with confidence in good trendy markets! Volatility Master is the ultimate tool for identifying high-probability opportunities, saving you from frustrating range-bound conditions. With real-time signals, customizable settings, and a user-friendly dashboard, this indicator gives you the edge to trade smarter and more efficiently. Upgrade your trading game today—get Volatility Master now! 
      Good Luck and Happy Trading!


      Risk Disclosure:

      Trading financial markets carry inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

      Related Topics: Trend Analysis, Average True Range Trading Strategy, Volatility strategy, trend following, forex, multiple currency pairs analysis, volatility, forex market volatility, volatility calculator, market volatility dashboard, volatility scanner, trending symbols, bullish bearish signal, volatility percentage, multiple currency volatility, volatility dashboard, live volatility scanner, scan volatile symbols, scan volatile currencies


      Produits recommandés
      Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
      Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
      Indicateurs
      STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5 est un indicateur de trading haute performance non repeint, conçu pour les scalpers, les day traders et les swing traders qui ont besoin de signaux précis et en temps réel sur des marchés en constante évolution. Développé par Usman Zabir (UZFX-LABS), cet indicateur combine l'analyse de l'action des prix, la confirmation des tendances et un filtrage intelligent pour générer des signaux d'achat et de vente à forte probabilité sur toutes les paire
      Owl Smart Levels MT5
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.07 (30)
      Indicateurs
      Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
      PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      4.84 (555)
      Indicateurs
      Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
      Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5
      Fernando Gotopo
      Experts
      This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven. When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and oc
      Trend Strength Score
      Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
      Indicateurs
      Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
      Binary Options Premium V8
      Md Meraz Mahmud
      Indicateurs
      Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
      WAPV adh Supply and Demand Forex
      Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur WAPV ADH Supply and Demand Forex fait partie d'un ensemble d'indicateurs appelé (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) L'indicateur d'offre et de demande Forex WAPV ADH pour MT5 est destiné à identifier le côté gagnant entre les acheteurs et les vendeurs. Sa lecture est très simple, lorsque la ligne verte est au-dessus de la ligne rouge la demande est commandée, lorsque la ligne rouge est au-dessus la ligne verte l'alimentation est commandée. Plus les lignes vertes et rouges sont positives,
      Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
      Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
      Indicateurs
      Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
      Your Trend Friend
      Luigi Nunes Labigalini
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
      ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
      Fibaction
      Abdelkhalek Orabi
      Indicateurs
      Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
      Liquidity Oscillator
      Paolo Scopazzo
      3 (2)
      Indicateurs
      A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
      Plant and Harvest Pro
      Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Bonus : recevez 1 EA gratuit (pour 2 comptes) – contactez-moi après l’achat Plant and Harvest Pro : Le pouvoir de planter et récolter dans le trading automatisé Souhaitez-vous que votre trading ressemble au cycle naturel de la vie, où chaque position est une graine que vous plantez pour récolter des bénéfices ? Nous vous présentons Plant and Harvest Pro , l'Expert Advisor qui transforme le marché en votre champ de culture personnel. Plantation Intelligente Plant and Harvest Pro est conçu pour i
      SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
      Ivan Butko
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
      ProEngulfing For MT5
      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
      Indicateurs
      Version gratuite de ProEngulfing : QualifiedEngulfing, avec une limitation d'un signal par jour et des fonctionnalités réduites. Pour suivre les dernières actualités sur tous les produits Koala, rejoignez le canal Koala Trading Solution dans la communauté mql5 en cliquant sur le lien ci-dessous : https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution La version MT4 de ce produit est téléchargeable via le lien suivant : https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Présentation de Pro
      PZ Support Resistance MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.71 (7)
      Indicateurs
      Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
      Mine Farm
      Maryna Kauzova
      Experts
      Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
      Weis Wave Scouter
      Jean Carlos Martins Roso
      Indicateurs
      Découvrez la puissance de l'analyse avancée du volume avec le Weis Wave Scouter, un indicateur révolutionnaire pour MetaTrader 5 combinant les principes éprouvés de la méthode Wyckoff et de l'analyse VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Conçu pour les traders recherchant précision et profondeur, cet indicateur fournit une lecture tactique du marché via l'analyse des vagues de volume cumulatif, aidant à identifier les points clés de retournement et de continuation de tendance. Le Weis Wave Scouter propo
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced
      Huu Thuong Nguyen
      Experts
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
      Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Indicateurs
      Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
      Fractal 358 Plus
      Renato Fridschtein
      Indicateurs
      Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
      Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
      Mykola Khandus
      Indicateurs
      Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
      Automated Trendlines MT5
      Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
      Indicateurs
      Les lignes de tendance sont l'outil d'analyse technique le plus essentiel dans le trading forex. Malheureusement, la plupart des commerçants ne les dessinent pas correctement. L'indicateur Automated Trendlines est un outil professionnel pour les traders sérieux qui vous aide à visualiser le mouvement de tendance des marchés. Il existe deux types de lignes de tendance, les lignes de tendance haussières et les lignes de tendance baissières. Dans la tendance haussière, la ligne de tendance du Fo
      All about ICT time and price
      Minh Truong Pham
      Indicateurs
      All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
      Support and Resistance
      Pavel Gotkevitch
      Indicateurs
      Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
      HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
      Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter l'analyse au moment de la négociation. La barre HLC a été utilisée par Richard Wyckoff et est actuellement largement utilisée dans les opérations "VSA". Wyckoff a découvert que l'utilisation de High, Low et Close rend le graphique beaucoup plus propre et plus facile à analyser. L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" permet : # Modifiez la largeur de la barre ; # Laissez la barre de la même couleur ; # Et mettez en évidence le bar
      SMMA Bands Indicator
      Elie Baptiste Granger
      Indicateurs
      The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
      Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
      Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
      Indicateurs
      Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
      RC Adaptative Moving Average MT5
      Francisco Rayol
      Indicateurs
      La Moyenne Mobile Adaptative Zeiierman est un outil d’analyse technique conçu pour identifier des opportunités de trading grâce à une analyse adaptative des tendances. Cette adaptation pour Metatrader est basée sur l’indicateur original de Zeiierman sur TradingView, qui combine plusieurs méthodes analytiques afin de fournir des évaluations visuelles du marché. Caractéristiques techniques Utilise un algorithme de lissage adaptatif basé sur la volatilité du marché Calcule un Ratio d’Efficacité (E
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.98 (65)
      Indicateurs
      Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
      RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      Relicus LLC
      5 (22)
      Indicateurs
      Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
      Grabber System MT5
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (15)
      Indicateurs
      Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
      Algo Pumping
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.74 (19)
      Indicateurs
      PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
      TPSproTREND PrO MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.72 (18)
      Indicateurs
      VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
      TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.53 (19)
      Indicateurs
      Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
      FX Volume MT5
      Daniel Stein
      4.84 (19)
      Indicateurs
      FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
      AriX
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (2)
      Indicateurs
      AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (16)
      Indicateurs
      Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (20)
      Indicateurs
      FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
      Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      4.3 (10)
      Indicateurs
      Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
      MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
      Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
      Dynamic Scalper System MT5
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
      ARICoins
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicateurs
      ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
      Integrated Dashboard Scanner
      Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
      Indicateurs
      Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
      Blahtech Market Profile MT5
      Blahtech Limited
      5 (10)
      Indicateurs
      Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicateurs
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      ARIScalping
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicateurs
      ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
      Weltrade Spike Sentinel
      Batsirayi L Marango
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
      PZ Divergence Trading MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.71 (7)
      Indicateurs
      Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
      MetaForecast M5
      Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
      PZ Day Trading MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      2.83 (6)
      Indicateurs
      Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
      Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
      Golden Spike Premium
      Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
      Advanced Supply Demand MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.5 (14)
      Indicateurs
      La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
      Kecia Footprint Orderflow
      Niccolo Filippo Palombi
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
      Berma Bands
      Muhammad Elbermawi
      5 (7)
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
      Trend Hunter MT5
      Andrey Tatarinov
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      Trend Hunter est un indicateur de tendance pour travailler sur les marchés du Forex, des cryptomonnaies et des CFD. Une particularité de l'indicateur est qu'il suit la tendance avec confiance, sans changer le signal lorsque le prix dépasse légèrement la ligne de tendance. L'indicateur n'est pas redessiné; un signal d'entrée sur le marché apparaît après la fermeture de la barre. Lorsque vous suivez une tendance, l'indicateur affiche des points d'entrée supplémentaires dans la direction de la te
      Big Player Range
      Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
      5 (3)
      Indicateurs
      BigPlayerRange – Meilleur indicateur pour MT5 BigPlayerRange est considéré comme le meilleur indicateur pour le Mini Indice et le Mini Dollar sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil met en évidence les zones stratégiques d’action des gros acteurs du marché, offrant une analyse technique institutionnelle d’une grande précision. Comment utiliser BigPlayerRange : Cet indicateur trace des zones d’achat (ligne verte) et de vente (ligne rouge). Lorsque le prix clôture en dehors de ces zones, une tendance
      Dark Support Resistance MT5
      Marco Solito
      5 (7)
      Indicateurs
      Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
      Plus de l'auteur
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicateurs
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicateurs
      IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
      Hydra Trend Rider MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
      IQ Star Lines
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      First time on MetaTrader platform: Pure Vedic Astrological Price Levels, right on your chart.  | NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically
      Hydra Trend Rider
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicateurs
      Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
      IQ FX Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (2)
      Indicateurs
      IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
      IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
      IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
      FX Correlation Matrix
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
      IQ FX Correlation Matrix
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
      IQ Chart Cleaner
      INTRAQUOTES
      Utilitaires
      IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
      IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Utilitaires
      Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
      IQ Star Lines MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicateurs
      NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your cha
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis