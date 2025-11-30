Gold Queen Ai V1

What is Gold Queen Ai?

Gold Queen Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, GOLD QUEEN Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings

Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold

Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $300

Recommended Deposit: $1,000

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:200+ recommended)

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Disclaimer Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment.

Martingale strategies carry high risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use at your own discretion. For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.



