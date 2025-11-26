MT5 Arbor Nova

Note :

- Limited time Introductory price at 399 USD. 99 rent for 3 month only offered until end of year. 
- Live signal is here


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: STRATEGY TESTER LIMITATIONS

Arbor Nova is designed for live and demo trading accounts only. The Strategy Tester environment has significant limitations that do not reflect real-world trading conditions:

 Currency Conversion: The tester cannot accurately simulate multi-currency account risk calculations (e.g., EUR account trading USDJPY). Live accounts properly handle cross-currency risk management.

 Session Timing: Tester time handling differs from live servers, which may affect session-based filters and news event blocking.

 Market Depth: The tester uses simplified price data that doesn't reflect real liquidity, slippage, or spread variations experienced in live trading.

 Order Execution: Tester execution assumes perfect fills with no re-quotes, slippage, or partial fills that occur in live markets.

 Global Variables & State Management: Some state persistence mechanisms behave differently in tester versus live environments.

For accurate performance assessment, please test this EA on a demo account with your intended account currency, leverage, and risk settings before using it on a live account.


Arbor Nova: Where Precision Timing Meets Disciplined Execution

In a market saturated with “set-and-forget” promises and overhyped win rates, Arbor Nova stands apart. This is not another signal generator. This is session-intelligent trading infrastructure — engineered for traders who understand that when you trade matters as much as what you trade.

🔍 The Reality Most EAs Ignore Markets are not monolithic.

 Liquidity flows shift by the hour  Volatility regimes change with sessions

 Pair-specific behaviors emerge and fade Most algorithms treat 24 hours as one continuous opportunity.

Arbor Nova respects the market’s natural architecture.

🌐 What Makes Arbor Nova Different

1. Session-Aware Intelligence Arbor Nova doesn’t just scan for setups — it asks: “Is this pair in its optimal trading window?” “Does the current session support this direction?” Only when timing aligns with structure does a trade earn consideration.

2. AI-Powered Veto Analysis Every high-conviction signal undergoes real-time validation by our proprietary AI layer. It doesn’t predict — it interrogates:

 Is this breakout supported by volume?

 Does momentum align across timeframes?

 Are we approaching structural resistance? Result: Fewer trades. Higher conviction. Zero emotional execution.

3. Adaptive Risk Architecture

 Dynamic position sizing based on confluence strength

 ATR-adaptive stops that respect volatility regimes

 Profit-protecting exits that secure gains without sacrificing runners Risk isn’t just managed — it’s intelligently calibrated.


📈 What You Won’t Find Here

 ❌ “100% win rate” guarantees

 ❌ Martingale or grid-based recovery

 ❌ Over-optimized backtest curves

 ❌ One-size-fits-all parameter sets Arbor Nova is built for real markets — not perfect ones.


🎯 For the Discerning Trader This is for traders who:

 Value process over promises

 Understand that consistency beats heroics

 Demand transparency in logic, not just performance Arbor Nova won’t make you rich overnight. But it will ensure every trade you take has earned its place.


The Bottom Line In a world of noise, Arbor Nova is your signal. Not by predicting the unpredictable — but by trading only when the odds are structurally in your favor. Arbor Nova: Precision. Discipline. Timing.


Features :

- True AI support (DeepSeek) with your own api key used efficiently that 5 dollar top up would be enough to support your trade for months.

- Advanced multi layer filtering trade allowing only quality trades.

- Single trade per symbol with stop loss and take profit.

- Challenge like prop firm ready.

- Orchestrated harmony between profit gained and frequency with Profit and Loss trade management :

o Optional Day Profit & Loss Target

o Collective Profit Target o Inbuilt Profit security against price pullback

o Inbuilt Trailing and Partial Target

o Collective profit target

- FIFO compliance - Informative dashboard

- End of day journal with each trade screen captured for your analysis and ready for upload to your Notion or Obsidian theme. Notion template is provided for free as well.

- End of day trade review report.

- Set file and installation guid is provided. Message me with email and your proof of purchase.

