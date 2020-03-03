The Gold Buyer

Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA





The EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution.

✨ Why Traders Choose It:

💎 Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending.

✅ Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions.

✅ Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically.

✅ Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection.

✅ Smart one-position control for safer trading.

🔥 Keep it simple. Stay on the buy side. Let the EA do the heavy lifting while you grow your account with Gold and beyond.





HOW TO APPLY THE BOT

Apply the bot to 4h XAUUSD chart. Set you take profit a bit larger (2000 to 3000 pips / points); because gold moves a lot of points when in an uptrend. Set stop loss to the same points as take profits points; because gold has deeper pullbacks/retracement if your SL is small it will wipe you out. Use small lot size because of deep retracement. For 1000 USD account use 0.1 lots for each trade. For 10,000 USD Use 1 lot.















