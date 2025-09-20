User Policy for REX Robot Rental





---





1. Robot Description









REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD









Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management









· REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth.









Trading Strategy and Mechanism:





REX MT5 operates on a systematic approach, avoiding speculative guesses by relying on confirmed technical signals.









· Trend-Following Foundation: The EA first identifies the prevailing market direction using a dual Moving Average system, ensuring trades align with the overall trend.

· Momentum Confirmation: It utilizes momentum oscillators (including the RSI) to pinpoint optimal entry points within the trend, aiming to enter on retracements of strength or weakness.

· Multi-Indicator Filtering: Trades are only executed when several technical conditions converge, filtering out market noise and aiming to increase the reliability of each signal.

· In summary: The strategy is designed to be patient, waiting for a confluence of signals before committing to any trade.









Advanced Risk Management Framework:





This is the cornerstone of REX MT5. Every trade is governed by a strict set of rules designed to protect your capital.





· Dynamic Position Sizing: The EA calculates lot size based on a fixed percentage of your account balance, ensuring consistent and manageable risk per trade.

· Fixed Stop-Loss and Risk/Reward Ratio: A pre-defined Stop-Loss level is set for every trade. Take-Profit is calculated automatically to maintain a favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio (1:2.5), aiming for profits that outweigh potential losses.

· Trailing Stop Protection: The Trailing Stop feature locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor, dynamically adjusting the Stop-Loss to protect gains.

· Capital Protection: The EA will automatically cease trading if the account equity falls below a critical threshold (50%), providing a final layer of capital defense.





Technical Specifications and Recommended Settings:





Parameter Specification:

· Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar).

· Timeframe: M30 (30 Minutes).

· Account Balance: $5,000.

· Leverage: 1:200.

· Platform: MetaTrader 5.





Integrated Safety Features:





REX MT5 includes additional filters to adapt to challenging market conditions:





· Spread Monitoring: Automatically pauses trading if the spread widens beyond a set limit (30 pips), avoiding order execution.

· Time-Based Filters: Avoid trading during high-impact news events or on Friday afternoons.

· New-Bar Execution: Processes trading signals only at the opening of a new bar, preventing multiple entries within the same candle and ensuring signal stability.





Why Choose REX MT5?





· Transparency: We believe in clear explanations. This EA is built on a logical, rules-based methodology.

· Safety-First Design: The multi-layer risk management system is engineered to protect your investment as the highest priority.

· Professional Codebase: The algorithm is written with stability and efficiency in mind, handling errors and market variability professionally.





Backtesting and Forward Performance:





· Disclaimer: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

· We strongly encourage users to conduct their own backtests and run the EA on a demo account first. The default parameters are optimized for the M30 timeframe on XAUUSD but should be validated across different market conditions. Responsible trading practice involves understanding the system's behavior before going live.





· To get started, load the REX MT5 EA onto your MT5 platform, apply the recommended settings to a demo account, and monitor its performance according to your criteria.





Important Risk Warning:





· Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment. Therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. You must ensure you understand all of the risks involved before trading. The client is responsible for all their investment decisions.









---





2. Terms of Use





The robot is provided for rent only and remains the sole property of the programmer :

Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa.









The word "programmer" mentioned in this user policy all refers to the programmer Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa.









Profits are not guaranteed: While the robot is designed for optimal performance, the programmer does not promise or guarantee any profits or specific trading results for the client.





VPS Requirement: To ensure continuous automated trading, the client is responsible for renting a Virtual Private Server (VPS).





---





3. Ownership and Intellectual Property





The programmer retains full ownership of the robot, including all intellectual property rights.





The client is granted a temporary, non-transferable license to use the robot for the rental duration.





---





4. Communication Policy





Once the robot is rented, the programmer is obligated to provide ongoing communication or support beyond the initial delivery.





Technical documentation and instructions are provided to facilitate installation and use.





---





5. Liability Disclaimer





The programmer is not responsible for:





Losses incurred from trading activities.





Market conditions affecting the robot's performance.





Improper installation or misuse of the robot.





---





6. Rental Terms





The robot is available for rental only, with no option to purchase or transfer ownership.





Flexible Rental Plans

We offer flexible rental plans with discounted prices for longer durations:





A. 1-Month Plan:

Price: $49.





B. 3-Months Plan:

Price: $149.





C. 6-Months Plan:

Price: $299.





D. 12-Months Plan:

Price: $599.





By choosing longer rental period, you can save more while enjoying uninterrupted access to the REX trading robot.

By renting the robot, the client agrees to adhere to all terms outlined in this User Policy.





---





7. Termination of Use





The rental license will expire automatically at the end of the agreed rental period.





Any attempts to reverse-engineer, modify, or duplicate the robot will result in immediate termination of the rental agreement and possible legal action.





---

8. Refund Policy





No Refunds: Once the rental period begins, no refunds will be provided under any circumstances.





Pre-Rental Confirmation: Clients are strongly advised to carefully review all product details, features, compatibility requirements, and user policies before proceeding with the rental.





Client Responsibility: It is the client’s responsibility to ensure they meet all necessary requirements, including having a compatible platform and VPS setup, prior to initiating the rental.





---

9. Security and Confidentiality





The client must keep the provided license key or access credentials confidential and must not share them with third parties.





Any breach of confidentiality may result in immediate termination of the rental agreement.





---





10. Prohibited Uses





The robot may not be used for illegal activitie or on platforms/accounts that violate trading regulations.









---





11. Support Limitations





Support is limited to resolving technical issues related to the robot's functionality.





The programmer does not provide trading advice or market analysis.





---





12. Updates and Upgrades





Periodic updates may be provided to improve the robot's performance. Updates are included in the rental fee, and the client will be notified when they are available.





---





13. Renewal Terms





The client must manually renew the rental agreement after the expiration date. Failure to renew will result in the suspension of the robot's functionality.





---





14. Acknowledgment of Risk





Trading involves inherent risks, and the client acknowledges the possibility of losing part or all of their investment.





---





15. Force Majeure Clause





The programmer is not responsible for interruptions caused by force majeure events, including server downtime, market closures, or regulatory restrictions.





---





16. Dispute Resolution





Any disputes arising from this policy will be resolved through arbitration or mediation in accordance with applicable laws.





---





17. Agreement to Policy





By proceeding with the rental, the client acknowledges and agrees to:





The terms outlined in this User Policy.





Abiding by all trading regulations applicable in their region.





---





18. Amendments to Policy





The programmer reserves the right to update or amend the User Policy at any time. Clients will be notified of any significant changes.





---





Acknowledgment





By renting the REX trading robot, you confirm that you have read, understood, and agreed to this User Policy.





---