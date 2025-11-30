Golden Master Ai

What is GOLDEN MASTER AI?

Golden Master Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, Golden Master Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Key Features

  • Multi strategy Martingale with user-defined safety settings

  • Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

  • Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold

  • Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ recommended)

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment.
Martingale strategies carry high risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use at your own discretion.

For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.


Produits recommandés
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — automated trading system Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management techniques. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader involvement. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Why choose Missy Fab MT5? Market analysis: round-the-clock automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Gold Queen Ai V1
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
What is Gold Queen Ai? Gold Queen Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection. Designed for both new and experienced traders, GOLD QUEEN Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Key Features Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings Flexible lot manageme
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.61 (33)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seul un nombre très limité d'exemplaires sera disponible au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU (à partir de 349$) --> OBTENEZ 1 EA GRATUITEMENT (pour 2 numéros de compte commercial). Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bienvenue sur BITCOIN REAPER !   Après l'énorme succès du Gold Reaper, j'ai décidé qu'il était temps d'appliquer les mêmes principes gagnants au mar
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Wiki Gold Pro V2
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.2 (5)
Experts
Wiki Gold Pro V2 is the latest version of the second-generation gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with a noticeable reduction in drawdown. It operates on the M15 timeframe, delivering high performance, and maintains a simple configuration with fewer parameters, similar to V1. The results obtained for the period from January 2022 to the end of November 2023 are highly promising, based on real tick data. Setup: Target Market : Gold Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Gold2H
Saeid Soleimani
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H est un Expert Advisor conçu pour trader le XAUUSD (Or) sur le timeframe H1, implémentant des méthodologies de réseaux neuronaux pour la reconnaissance de motifs. L'EA utilise une approche systématique pour le trading de l'or à travers une analyse minutieuse des conditions de marché et une gestion précise des trades. Pour obtenir des résultats précis en backtesting , assurez-vous de définir le bon décalage GMT dans les paramètres d'entrée. Prix et Disponibilité Prix I
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (360)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (51)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (71)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (75)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (69)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (13)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.27 (15)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 13 mois,
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (21)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     Voir tous les produits :       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Le bénéfice réel de l'entreprise s'est élevé à plus de 60 000 £. Signal d'alimentation :   http
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (7)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (36)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (56)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (490)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.57 (28)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (7)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.19 (70)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.65 (20)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Plus de l'auteur
GoldScalpKING Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
GoldScalpKING Ai — The H1 XAUUSD Scalper Built to Win Take the guesswork out of gold scalping. GoldScalpKING Ai is a high-discipline, performance-tuned Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines layered signal confirmation, trend-aware filters, and surgical risk controls so you only get the high-probability trades — fewer setups, better quality, clearer outcomes. Why traders need GoldScalpKING Ai Quality over quantity. Trades only when multiple, independent systems agree — precision beats noise. T
GoldScalpQueen Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
GoldScalpQueen Ai is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). It fuses multiple professional trading techniques — technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence , and multi-timeframe confirmation — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine. Designed for serious traders, GoldScalpQueen Ai adapts dynamically to market volatility using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit , while offering optional recovery/martingale scaling , session
Gold Scalper Queen Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
GoldScalperQueen Ai  is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for   XAUUSD (Gold) . It fuses multiple professional trading techniques —   technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence , and   multi-timeframe confirmation   — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine. Designed for serious traders,   GoldScalperQueen Ai   adapts dynamically to market volatility using   ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit , while offering   optional recovery/martinga
Magic Gold Scalper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
Magic Gold Scalper EA — The Precision Gold Scalper With a Winning Edge Meet Magic Gold Scalper EA , a next-generation XAUUSD scalper designed for traders who want powerful accuracy without the noise, stress, or randomness. This system doesn’t chase the market — it controls its decisions with a highly selective confirmation engine and exceptionally disciplined execution rules. Built specifically for H1 gold trading, Magic Gold Scalper EA targets clean, controlled, high-probability trades that st
Ai Gold Scalper Pro
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
Ai GOLD SCALPER PRO   Smart, fast, and disciplined  XAUUSD scalper  engineered for modern markets. Ai GOLD SCALPER PRO blends multi-strategy confirmations with strict risk management, session controls, and adaptive recovery to target high-probability entries on H1 — no fluff, just focused execution.   Why Traders Choose It Precision Entries : Signals must pass layered confirmations (indicators, price/candle patterns, MA crossovers, support/resistance, multi-timeframe context). Trend-Aware: F
GoldAstro AI
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
What is Gold Astro AI? GoldAstro Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a   Martingale system   with   built-in risk controls , allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection. Designed for both new and experienced traders, Gold Astro Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Key Features Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings Flexible lo
Gold Queen Ai V1
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
What is Gold Queen Ai? Gold Queen Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection. Designed for both new and experienced traders, GOLD QUEEN Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Key Features Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings Flexible lot manageme
Genius Gold Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
What is Genius Gold AI? Genius Gold Ai   is a professional trading robot developed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a multi_strategy +   Martingale system   with   built-in risk controls , allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection. Designed for both new and experienced traders, Genius gold Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Key Features Multi strategy Martingale with user-define
Gold Master Ai Pro
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
What is GOLDEN MASTER AI? Golden Master Ai   is a professional trading robot developed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a   Martingale system   with   built-in risk controls , allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection. Designed for both new and experienced traders, Golden Master Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Key Features Multi strategy Martingale with user-defined safety se
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis