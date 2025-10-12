Aurum Rex

Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading

Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your solution, meticulously designed to navigate the markets with precision and protect your capital above all else.

At its core, Aurum Rex operates on a sophisticated dual-strategy system. By integrating two distinct, non-correlated trading methodologies, the EA can adapt to varying market conditions, identifying high-probability setups while others fail. This approach is not about aggressive, high-risk trades; it's about smart, calculated entries with a primary focus on capital preservation.

Channel Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/besteas

Key Features

  • Strict Risk Management: Our primary goal is to protect your investment. Aurum Rex is hard-coded to maintain a drawdown of less than 10%, giving you peace of mind.

  • Dual-Strategy Engine: Utilizes two independent and proven trading strategies that work in synergy to filter out market noise and focus only on the best trading opportunities.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Every trade is protected with a tight Stop Loss and a calculated Take Profit. A dynamic Trailing Stop is also utilized to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  • Low Entry Barrier: You don't need a large account to get started. Aurum Rex is optimized to work effectively with a balance as low as $100.

  • Fully Automated: 100% hands-free. Simply set up the EA on your chart, and let Aurum Rex manage all trading operations for you, 24/5.

  • No Risky Strategies: This EA does not use dangerous methods like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. Every trade is independent and protected.

How to Use & Recommendations

For optimal performance, please follow these recommendations:

  1. Account Type: Use an ECN or RAW Spread account with low spreads and commissions.

  2. Minimum Deposit: $100 (or equivalent in cents/micro account).

  3. Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  4. Timeframe: H1 is recommended for the primary strategies.

  5. Currency Pairs: XAUUSD.

  6. VPS (Virtual Private Server): It is highly recommended to run Aurum Rex on a VPS 24/7 to ensure stable connectivity and prevent missed trades.



