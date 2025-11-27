Ai Gold Scalper Pro
- Experts
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Ai GOLD SCALPER PRO
Smart, fast, and disciplined XAUUSD scalper engineered for modern markets. Ai GOLD SCALPER PRO blends multi-strategy confirmations with strict risk management, session controls, and adaptive recovery to target high-probability entries on H1 — no fluff, just focused execution.
Why Traders Choose It
Precision Entries: Signals must pass layered confirmations (indicators, price/candle patterns, MA crossovers, support/resistance, multi-timeframe context).
Trend-Aware: Filters align trades with the dominant trend (MA200 and configurable main trend period).
Smart Recovery: Dual protection with a global martingale option and one-trade recovery mode after a loss.
Session Control: Trades only during your chosen market sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney), with weekend and overnight handling.
Risk First: Dynamic ATR-based SL/TP or fixed pips, broker stops-level validation, margin checks, volume caps, and trade throttling.
How It Trades
Multi-Strategy Confirmations:
- Indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger) form the fast first layer.
- Candle/price/chart patterns deepen conviction when needed.
- Support/Resistance, Moving Average crossovers, Divergences, Pivot Points, and Multi-Timeframe analysis contribute additional weight until `Min_Confirmations` is met.
Market Filters:
- Main trend alignment (optional), tilt/bias check over recent candles, and a “bad day” filter that screens out high-risk conditions (e.g., extreme volatility, NFP Friday, holiday proximity).
Execution Discipline:
- Trade rate limits per candle and time spacing between trades.
- Position volume and count caps to prevent overexposure.
- Session gating in GMT for precise control.
Key Features
Powerful Confirmation Engine: Weighted scoring across multiple modules; only trades when signal quality is high.
Adaptive Risk Management:
- Dynamic SL/TP via ATR with configurable multipliers.
- Fixed pips alternative for structured targets.
- Broker stops-level and margin checks before sending orders.
Recovery Logic:
- Global martingale (configurable multiplier/levels).
- One-trade recovery lot after a losing closed trade on the symbol.
Performance-Friendly:
- Efficient buffer updates, smart throttling, and graceful degradation when volume data is unavailable.
Clean Diagnostics:
- Optional debug output, quick indicator status, and clear messages for transparency.
Inputs You Control
Symbol/Timeframe: `XAUUSD` on `H1` recommended (supports other TFs via modules).
Risk Settings: `Risk_Percent`, `Fixed_Lot_Size`, `Max_Lot_Size`, `Max_Position_Volume`, `Max_Positions`.
Recovery & Martingale: `Enable_Martingale`, `Martingale_Multiplier`, `Max_Martingale_Levels`, `Recovery_Lot_Size`.
Trade Filters: `Min_Confirmations`, `Require_MainTrend_Alignment`, `Use_Main_Trend_Filter`, `MA_Trend_Period`.
SL/TP Style: `Use_Dynamic_StopLoss` with `ATR_Period`, `ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier`, `ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier`, or fixed `StopLoss_Pips`/`TakeProfit_Pips`.
Sessions: London/NY/Tokyo/Sydney windows (GMT), with overnight handling.
Strategy Toggles: Enable/disable modules (Indicators, Candle Patterns, Price Action, Chart Patterns, S/R, MA Crossovers, Divergences, Pivots, Multi-Timeframe, Volume, etc.).
Weights: Tune each module’s impact to match your trading philosophy.
Recommended Settings (H1 XAUUSD)
- `Min_Confirmations`: 7 (balanced rigor)
- `Use_Dynamic_StopLoss`: true; `ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier`: 6.0; `ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier`: 0.3
- `Fixed_Lot_Size`: 0.01 (or use `Risk_Percent` if preferred)
- `Enable_Martingale`: true with `Martingale_Multiplier`: 2.0 and `Max_Martingale_Levels`: 3
- Sessions: London + New York enabled
Setup & Use
- Attach to `XAUUSD` H1 chart; input Magic Number if running multiple EAs.
- Configure session hours (GMT) and risk preferences.
- Start in Strategy Tester to calibrate ATR multipliers, confirmations, and weights to your broker’s conditions.
- Go live with moderate lot size and confirm broker `SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL` compatibility.
Best Practices
- Forward-test on a demo before live deployment.
- Avoid overlapping EAs on the same symbol/magic.
- Review equity curves when using martingale; set conservative max levels.
- Consider raising `Min_Confirmations` during high-impact news weeks.
Important Notes
- This EA targets high-quality setups and disciplined risk — not constant trading. Expect fewer but more selective entries.
- Recovery and martingale tools are optional; use them prudently and within your risk tolerance.
Disclaimer ⚠
No system can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. Performance depends on market conditions, broker parameters, execution, and your configuration. Test thoroughly and trade responsibly.